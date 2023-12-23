Skip To Content
What Do Men In Their 20s Get Wrong About Dealing With Women?

Everyone could use a little direction (especially these guys).

Mike Spohr
BuzzFeed Staff

As an older guy looking at straight men in their 20s trying to succeed in the dating scene, it seems like a lot of them are really going about it the wrong way.

For example, we’ve done a number of posts at BuzzFeed about so-called “nice guys” who definitely have the wrong approach.

&quot;Im a nice guy&quot;
The same goes for a lot of not-so-nice guys who feel entitled to say some horrible/demeaning things to women (like this guy on a dating app profile).

&quot;if you&#x27;re Ugly we&#x27;d have to be cool in private only&quot;
But it’s not just their interactions over text or dating apps — a lot of young men don’t seem to understand what it takes to do better on dates and in relationships. (Caveat: This isn’t all men, of course!)

A man on his phone while on a date with a woman
So women who date men, what are young men getting wrong? And what could they do better? We’re talking about everything from first reaching out through dating/relationships.

Let us know in the comments below or via this anonymous form and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post!