What Do Men In Their 20s Get Wrong About Dealing With Women?

As an older guy looking at straight men in their 20s trying to succeed in the dating scene, it seems like a lot of them are really going about it the wrong way.
For example, we’ve done a number of posts at BuzzFeed about so-called “nice guys” who definitely have the wrong approach.
The same goes for a lot of not-so-nice guys who feel entitled to say some horrible/demeaning things to women (like this guy on a dating app profile).
But it’s not just their interactions over text or dating apps — a lot of young men don’t seem to understand what it takes to do better on dates and in relationships. (Caveat: This isn’t all men, of course!)
So women who date men, what are young men getting wrong? And what could they do better? We’re talking about everything from first reaching out through dating/relationships.