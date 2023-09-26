"I'm Going To Shoot Up The School": 24 Hours As A Parent In America

Normally, either my wife or I drive our daughter to school, but today both of us went. On the way, we started discussing escape routes: where the ideal spot was to leap over the fence, which hill was best to run up to reach the street the fastest.

As we neared the school, I got a little teary and had to blink back tears. Years earlier, my wife and I lost our first child (a daughter), and the thought of losing another one gets to me pretty easily.

In the rearview mirror, I saw my daughter's eyes searching mine, and I wanted to explain that I was teary because these things are hard on her mom and me after all we went through, but damn, that would be a lot to put on a 13-year-old, you know? So instead, I forced a smile and laughed.