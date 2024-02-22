People Who Were Scammed Are Sharing The Infuriating Details Of What Happened

3. "I got a call from the local police department saying that I had a bench warrant out for my arrest after not showing up for jury duty. They told me that I had to stay on the phone and could not talk to anyone and if I immediately got in my car and came to the police station that I would be able to put my case forward and hopefully get it taken care of but I couldn’t get off the phone in case I was fleeing. They knew my address, and when I stated I had served recently they knew the dates. I had two children at home and was scared that going through the court process to get this situation resolved would take so much time and money. I work full time and I was so exhausted that I got totally sucked in."

"The person on the line started getting aggressive and would yell when I asked questions or seemed to push back. When I wrote the number down and called it on another line, the local police voicemail picked up. It felt very elaborate. Once I got into the car they had me stop by a local store that sold a certain type of cash card and they were claiming that was the only way to pay them since the police don’t accept cash to pay off the warrant while they investigate the mistake — as I hadn’t received a notice of selection. I decided on a Walmart that I knew would have a police officer. When I arrived I found the kindest Walmart employee who quickly realized I was being held ransom over the phone. They held my hand and walked me to the officer who assured me that I didn’t have a warrant and took the phone. The second the person heard police on the other line they immediately hung up.

I am a highly educated individual. No, they didn’t get any of my money but the stress and time taken away from me cannot be fixed and it was incredibly scary. I can see how anyone can fall for this."

—anonymous

