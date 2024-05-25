People Who Were Kidnapped — And Survived To Tell The Tale — Are Sharing Their Pulse-Pounding Experiences

2. "It happened in Delhi, India. I was new to the place, just 45 days into my first job. I had a huge bag full of clothes, and was at the bus stop, waiting for a car. A Maruti Eco van came, which looked exactly like a shared taxi, which is common in Delhi. I got in after asking if they could take me where I needed to go. Three people were in it, two in the front and one in the back. They all looked like villagers and were 20-25 years old. After a few minutes, when the van reached empty roads, one guy from the front came into the backseat, and I was between two guys. Suddenly, they started to hit me in the face, and they snatched all my stuff — bag, phone, and purse with ATM cards."

"They asked for 25,000 rupees, and I told them I'd give whatever I had if they let me go. I told them to take me to a nearby ATM and I will give them all the money that I have, but they kept on riding along empty roads. Whenever the road got crowded, they tried to hold my neck and once even bit my cheek to keep me silent and avoid attracting attention. After a while, they entered a deserted road into a wild place, and I was almost sure that they would stop there and do something worse to me, but somehow that path led to an open road. By then, I was sitting quietly because there was no point in making noise and getting beaten up. Fighting back was also out of the question when the road was empty because three people were around me.



Around half an hour after I got into the van, I could see the van reaching a market, where I saw two policemen standing near the road. Somehow I felt that it was my last chance to escape, and, in a flash, I remember pulling the van's handbrake. I kicked on the van's side window with both my feet to break it before jumping out onto the road, landing on my shoulders and head on the road.

The next thing I remember is sitting on a chair at the police station, where they asked me to write what happened. I did it and they took me to AIIMS trauma care Delhi for medical check-up. Luckily I only had minor injuries and returned home by 4 a.m. with my friend.



I was lucky they did not have any weapons with them. The van had safety glass on the side, and somehow, I could see those two policemen outside!

To my surprise, on the very next day, the police called to say the men had been caught and that they wanted me to go and identify them. I went there, saw the van, and saw that two of them were in the lock-up. All of my friends told me there was no chance of catching them, but in less than a day, the police got those guys. I wish I could get my phone and bag back, though!

Take care when roaming around alone. Do not get in closed vehicles or vehicles that can become traps, and try not to travel alone to such risky areas."

—Arun M., Quora