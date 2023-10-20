13. "Give yourself the opportunity to REALLY get to know a partner before you marry them. Like, REALLY KNOW THEM. Especially if you are in your 20s and still figuring yourself out. Live together for a few years, travel together, go through some difficult seasons, and watch how they handle stress and react to uncomfortable situations."

"I made the mistake of moving in with my now ex-husband after we'd only been dating for five months, then married him a few months later. He basically became a different person immediately after the wedding, and it took me 20+ years to admit to myself that the man I thought I loved did not exist.

Looking back, I realized that there were red flags even early on that I did not address, but I did everything I could to avoid a failed marriage. Turns out that having a failed marriage is much, much better than having a miserable life."



—absepa

