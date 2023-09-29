    59 Baby Names That Were Wildly Popular A Hundred Years Ago But Are All But Extinct Today

    I'm guessing you haven't seen a baby Bertha in a long time, huh?

    Mike Spohr
    by Mike Spohr

    BuzzFeed Staff

    You probably know a lot of new babies named after the current crop of trendy names like Ezra, Amara, and Jayden (just to name a few).

    Closeup of a baby
    Jorn Georg Tomter / Getty Images

    But what about popular names of the past? As it turns out, some names stick around while others...go extinct! Babbel — the language learning platform — analyzed Social Security Administration records to see which popular names from a century ago have fallen out of fashion so much that they can now be considered extinct, and it's super interesting.

    Babbel considers a name "extinct" if it hasn't been in the top 1,000 names for any year since 2020.

    So, here are the once "everywhere" names that today are basically unheard of for a baby. Let's start with the "extinct" boys' names:

    1. Arnold — ranked 93rd in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 in 2004.

    2. Bernard — ranked 46th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 in 2008.

    3. Bill* — ranked 98th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 in 1993.

    *used as a full given name and not a nickname.

    4. Billy* — ranked 78th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 in 2019.

    *used as a full given name and not a nickname.

    Screenshot from &quot;Terminator 2&quot;
    Tri-Star Pictures

    5. Cecil — ranked 87th in 1923 — dropped out of the top 1,000 for good in 1997.

    6. Chester — ranked 63rd in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 in 1995.

    7. Clarence — ranked 29th in 1923 — disappeared from the top 1,000 after 2010.

    8. Clifford — ranked 65th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 in 2005.

    Clarence Clemons
    Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

    9. Dale — ranked 90th in 1923 — was last a top 1,000 name in 2009.

    10. Earl — ranked 31st in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 in 2006.

    11. Elmer — ranked 57th in 1923 — failed to appear on any top 1,000 list after 2009.

    12. Ernest — ranked 38th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 in 2018.

    &quot;Earl&quot; from &quot;My Name is Earl&quot;
    NBC

    13. Floyd — ranked 64th in 1923 — dropped out of the top 10,00 list in 1998.

    14. Fred* — ranked 33rd in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2002.

    *used as a full given name and not a nickname.

    15. Glenn — ranked 84th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2008.

    16. Herman — ranked 66th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1999.

    &quot;Fred&quot; from &quot;The Flintstones&quot;
    Warner Bros./Hanna-Barbera

    17. Herbert — ranked 40th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2002.

    18. Lester — ranked 71st in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1999.

    19. Lloyd — ranked 59th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2002.

    20. Milton — ranked 81st in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2008.

    &quot;Milton&quot; from &quot;Office Space&quot;
    20th Century Fox

    21. Norman — ranked 44th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2005.

    22. Ralph — ranked 23rd in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2018.

    23. Vernon — ranked 67th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2003.

    24. Virgil — ranked 100th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1991.

    25. Willard — ranked 92nd in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1989.

    &quot;Ralphie&quot; from &quot;The Simpsons&quot;
    Fox

    The girls' names are next, but first — if you're wondering why all these names fell out of favor — baby name expert Laura Wattenberg of Namerology has an interesting explanation:

    &quot;Olivia...smooth and light&quot;
    Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage,

    "A hundred years ago, the fashion was for rich, heavy names dense with consonants. Letters like L, D, R, and N would cluster together for a sound that felt elegant at the time. In the 21st century, name style has turned smooth and light. Just try saying aloud today’s top three top names — Liam, Noah, and Olivia — and compare that feeling to pronouncing Mildred, Herbert, and Myrtle."

    OK! Now for the "extinct" girls' names:

    26. Agnes — ranked 63rd in 1923 – last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1972.

    27. Ann — ranked 52nd in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2019.

    28. Bernice — ranked 43rd in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1984.

    Anne Wilson and her sister Nancy from the band Heart
    Mark Sullivan / Via Getty / Contributor

    29. Bertha — ranked 64th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1985.

    30. Bessie — ranked 81st in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1975.

    31. Betty* — ranked 5th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1996.

    *used as a full given name and not a nickname.

    32. Dolores — ranked 83rd in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1989.

    Bessie Smith, blues legend
    Michael Ochs Archives / Via Getty

    33. Doris — ranked 11th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1992.

    34. Edna — ranked 32nd in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1991.

    35. Ethel — ranked 38th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1975.

    36. Geraldine — ranked 58th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2012.

    Dolores O&#x27;Riordan of The Cranberries
    Pete Still / Redferns

    37. Gertrude — ranked 59th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in1965.

    38. Gladys — ranked 29th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1999.

    39. Ida — ranked 68th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1986.

    40. Jean — ranked 19th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1994.

    &quot;Edna&quot; from &quot;The Incredibles&quot;
    Disney/Pixar

    41. Jeanne — ranked 90th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1990.

    42. Juanita — ranked 51st in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2002.

    43. Lois — ranked 27th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1983.

    44. Lorraine — ranked 57th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in1995.

    Juanita Arias, Colombian actor
    Carlos Alvarez / WireImage

    45. Marian — ranked 65th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2000.

    46. Marjorie — ranked 16th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2017.

    47. Mildred — ranked 8th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1984.

    48. Myrtle — ranked 84th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1965.

    Dr. Marjorie Lee Brown, famed mathematician
    North Carolina Central Universit / Historically Black Colleges and Universities via Getty Images

    49. Norma — ranked 41st in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2002.

    50. Patricia — ranked 56th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2019.

    51. Pauline — ranked 37th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1997.

    52. Phyllis — ranked 45th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1984.

    Patricia Arquette, actor, holding her Oscar
    Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

    53. Rita — ranked 50th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2002.

    54. Shirley — ranked 26th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 2008.

    55. Thelma — ranked 31st in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1982.

    56. Viola — ranked 79th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1972.

    Viola Davis, actor
    Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

    57. Wanda — ranked 80th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1990.

    58. Willie* — ranked 67th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1972.

    *used as a full given name and not a nickname.

    59. And Wilma — ranked 74th in 1923 — last appeared in the top 1,000 names in 1973.

    &quot;Wilma&quot; from &quot;The Flintstones&quot;
    Warner Bros./Hanna-Barbera

    Wilma, too? Looks like "Fred" and "Wilma" are as extinct as their pet dinosaur!

    That's it, folks! Which names do you think would still make a cute/good name for a 21st-century kid? Let us know in the comments!

    HT: Babbel, the language learning platform