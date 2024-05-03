Spine-Chilling Stories: Nurses Recall Ghostly Encounters And Supernatural Experiences While On Duty

6. "I had a gentleman on a ventilator. About three in the morning, his wife called and said her husband had come to her in a dream and told her he needed a priest. And could we please find one, and that she would be coming as soon as possible. Once a patient is put on a ventilator, he cannot speak as the tube passes his larynx into his trachea. A priest arrived and gave him the last rites. The man sat up in bed and kissed the cross the priest held, lay back, and died."

"He had liver cancer, and when he died, he bled out through every orifice. Unfortunately, it was an ugly death because of all the bleeding. Fortunately, the wife did not arrive until we had finished cleaning the patient, and put him in a clean gown and sheets. The wife arrived and said she had been delayed because she had a flat tire and needed to ask her neighbor to bring her. I have no doubt that the patient found a way to delay his wife long enough so that we could make him presentable for his wife to see him. It was so eerie the way it happened. I shall never forget it."



—Tippy C., Quora

