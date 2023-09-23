There's No Need To Upsell This One — Just 40 Legitimately Hilarious Photos

Feeling tired? Grumpy? Annoyed at the world?
Well, you've come to the right place! (The right place, that is, if you want to look at funny stuff and forget the rest.) OK! Funny incoming in five, four, three, two, one...
1.
I think we can all agree this is one unfortunate place for a wasp nest:
2.
And I think we can also agree Arby's needs to get this sign fixed, like, yesterday:
3.
Let's see — there's this gent who's having a bad day, too:
4.
And this dude...who snuck into fashion week and strutted down the runway in a trash bag and shower cap (before being, uh, removed):
5.
Bless this felt crafter for taking a photo of their attempted Piglet — so we could laugh at it — before placing it directly in the trash:
6.
Here's a cute and funny one — this yoga studio for Barbies (courtesy of a 10-year-old) that looks like it could make a great scene in Barbie 2:
7.
This Disney fan tried to order a vanity plate that reads (in abbreviated fashion) Maleficent, but to a sick individual (like all of us, let's be real) it might say something, uh, else:
Now that's the kind of chaos Maleficent can get behind!
8.
Gotta love these Port-a-Potty "settings":
9.
Check out this celebrity sighting! Bert from Sesame Street:
10.
And can you believe she wore this?!
11.
These parents' notes to their son on his graduation day couldn't have been more different, lol:
12.
Man, that inflation just keeps getting worse:
13.
This soccer player pulled his own card on the ref:
14.
And — just in case you were worried — these donuts are boneless:
15.
This is what an X-ray looks like when your break your middle finger:
16.
And look, everybody! He's back:
17.
Remember to use sunscreen, friends:
18.
You know what's good for a laugh? A truly great sign outside a business:
19.
Here's another good one:
21.
I have so many questions about these Amazon instructions:
23.
This road rager is at least funny about their problem:
24.
This road worker safety sign is pretty funny, too...and maybe all for the benefit of #23:
25.
Speaking of roads...that is one heavy traffic cone:
26.
Thankfully it's cooling off now, because it was so hot in Texas this summer that drive-thru places had their employees looking like Sith Lords:
27.
Here you can see the legendary artist admiring their work:
28.
This pregnant woman's food journal is pure comedy:
29.
This sign — meant for the kitchen — takes on a whole other meaning when in the bathroom:
30.
And this cheeky husband added the pièce de résistance to his wife's Paris-themed bedroom:
31.
This loving wife and mom worked really hard on this Harry Potter broom cake for her kid's birthday, so please, no one tell her what it ACTUALLY looks like:
32.
And this husband tried to cook mac and cheese with breadcrumbs, but didn't have any breadcrumbs, so he, uh...:
33.
But let's not just beat up on married folks, this girlfriend's first attempt to cook fish ended up with...scrambled haddock:
34.
Cooking is hard but so is cleaning AFTER cooking (they put this cutting board in the dishwasher...oops):
35.
This is unfortunate for this gent, but I'm sorry, I laughed:
36.
And this mom was also having a hilariously bad day — her 4-year-old drew a series of her naked:
37.
This "last day of work" cake is from my kind of people:
38.
Speaking of funny things that happen at work, this person wrote a heart-warming obituary for the break room microwave:
39.
And these workers didn't know what the heck they were doing (unless they INTENDED to drywall the temporary light into the wall):
40.
Lastly, this supermarket is playing chess while the rest of us are playing checkers by putting condoms in the baby aisle: