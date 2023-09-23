  • Viral badge

There's No Need To Upsell This One — Just 40 Legitimately Hilarious Photos

If you're in a bad mood, all I can offer you are some funny photos...really funny photos.

by Mike Spohr

Feeling tired? Grumpy? Annoyed at the world?

Closeup of a woman getting interviewed
youtube.com

Well, you've come to the right place! (The right place, that is, if you want to look at funny stuff and forget the rest.) OK! Funny incoming in five, four, three, two, one...

1. I think we can all agree this is one unfortunate place for a wasp nest:

A wasp nest on a statue
u/Fragrant_Bother3752 / Via reddit.com

2. And I think we can also agree Arby's needs to get this sign fixed, like, yesterday:

&quot;Rat beef&quot;
u/bloodraged189 / Via reddit.com

3. Let's see — there's this gent who's having a bad day, too:

A man with underwear on his back
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

4. And this dude...who snuck into fashion week and strutted down the runway in a trash bag and shower cap (before being, uh, removed):

&quot;Intruder at fashion week&quot;
u/No-Wolverine5144 / Via reddit.com

5. Bless this felt crafter for taking a photo of their attempted Piglet — so we could laugh at it — before placing it directly in the trash:

A badly-made Piglet
u/BaronVonBroccoli / Via reddit.com

The real Piglet being polite: "Wow! It's like, uh, looking in a mirror! Really!"

6. Here's a cute and funny one — this yoga studio for Barbies (courtesy of a 10-year-old) that looks like it could make a great scene in Barbie 2:

Barbies doing yoga
u/KoraWhore / Via reddit.com

7. This Disney fan tried to order a vanity plate that reads (in abbreviated fashion) Maleficent, but to a sick individual (like all of us, let's be real) it might say something, uh, else:

&quot;MLFCNT&quot;
u/SpencerLass / Via reddit.com

Now that's the kind of chaos Maleficent can get behind!

Closeup of Maleficent
Disney

8. Gotta love these Port-a-Potty "settings":

Writing on the inside of a Port-a-Potty
u/Ry-Ry44 / Via reddit.com

9. Check out this celebrity sighting! Bert from Sesame Street:

A man with their child on their shoulders
u/yonlom / Via reddit.com

10. And can you believe she wore this?!

A woman on someone&#x27;s shoulders
u/too_old_4_this_crap · / Via reddit.com

It's two bald dudes' heads if you're wondering what's up!

11. These parents' notes to their son on his graduation day couldn't have been more different, lol:

A card for someone&#x27;s graduation

Dad's note: "Thanks to inflation, this is actually a $93 dollar bill. Welcome to adulthood!"

Mom's note: "'Alex the Graduate...' That has as nice ring to it! We're so proud of you."

12. Man, that inflation just keeps getting worse:

A small tin of garlic
u/How_to_shitpost / Via reddit.com

13. This soccer player pulled his own card on the ref:

A soccer player holding an Uno card
u/namair / Via reddit.com

14. And — just in case you were worried — these donuts are boneless:

boneless donuts
u/menotsorrythrowaway / Via reddit.com

15. This is what an X-ray looks like when your break your middle finger:

An X-ray of someone giving the middle finger
u/TendieThief / Via reddit.com

16. And look, everybody! He's back:

A man holding a crucifix
u/atom11 / Via reddit.com

17. Remember to use sunscreen, friends:

A man with sunburn on his back
u/Kratsas / Via reddit.com

18. You know what's good for a laugh? A truly great sign outside a business:

&quot;Get that tattoo&quot;
u/Michigander1985 / Via reddit.com

19. Here's another good one:

&quot;The Two Unwritten Rules of Life&quot;
u/garminson / Via reddit.com

20. And yet another:

&quot;I don&#x27;t think it&#x27;s fair that only roosters are allowed to start the day screaming&quot;
Carroll County Veterinary Office / Via reddit.com

21. I have so many questions about these Amazon instructions:

&quot;Pig is very sensitive&quot;
u/fakdpodcast / Via reddit.com

22. Got that, mom?

&quot;It&#x27;s not a whore house. It&#x27;s a whore home.&quot;
u/gopherpunch / Via reddit.com

23. This road rager is at least funny about their problem:

&quot;My life is worthless and I will kill us both&quot;
u/yokahu_506 / Via reddit.com

24. This road worker safety sign is pretty funny, too...and maybe all for the benefit of #23:

&quot;Don&#x27;t hit Bob. We need him.&quot;
u/tabajondi / Via reddit.com

25. Speaking of roads...that is one heavy traffic cone:

A traffic cone over a small crater on the road
u/Shenanigans_626 / Via reddit.com

26. Thankfully it's cooling off now, because it was so hot in Texas this summer that drive-thru places had their employees looking like Sith Lords:

People going up to cars to take their orders
u/u/Codyayo / Via reddit.com

27. Here you can see the legendary artist admiring their work:

A peacock keying a car
u/P_U_K_E_K_O · / Via reddit.com

28. This pregnant woman's food journal is pure comedy:

A food journal
u/ittybittyclittyy / Via reddit.com

It reads...

DAY ONE

1:50 PM — 1/2 cup of egg salad, 2 slices of whole grain bread.

6:45 PM — Chicken and broccoli with 1 cup of pork fried rice (I know, I know) 

DAY TWO

3:15 PM — Apple with peanut butter

7 PM — Fried chicken wrap (listen, I'm pregnant. At least it's homemade of a wheat wrap).

8:20 PM — Went out for ice cream and I'm NOT SORRY.

29. This sign — meant for the kitchen — takes on a whole other meaning when in the bathroom:

sign says, you only live once, lick the bowl
u/throwaway_ghast / Via reddit.com

30. And this cheeky husband added the pièce de résistance to his wife's Paris-themed bedroom:

A baguette on a bed
u/SC487 / Via reddit.com

31. This loving wife and mom worked really hard on this Harry Potter broom cake for her kid's birthday, so please, no one tell her what it ACTUALLY looks like:

A broom cake
u/kalvinoz / Via reddit.com

32. And this husband tried to cook mac and cheese with breadcrumbs, but didn't have any breadcrumbs, so he, uh...:

Goldfish on mac &#x27;n&#x27; cheese
u/humankindbeboth / Via reddit.com

33. But let's not just beat up on married folks, this girlfriend's first attempt to cook fish ended up with...scrambled haddock:

Scrambled fish

34. Cooking is hard but so is cleaning AFTER cooking (they put this cutting board in the dishwasher...oops):

A broken cutting board
u/Storm7444 / Via reddit.com

35. This is unfortunate for this gent, but I'm sorry, I laughed:

A bad haircut on a man
u/Seandouglasmcardle / Via reddit.com

36. And this mom was also having a hilariously bad day — her 4-year-old drew a series of her naked:

Kids drawings on a sheet of paper
OffbrandBeyonce / Via reddit.com

37. This "last day of work" cake is from my kind of people:

&quot;Fine. Go.&quot;
u/storky0613 / Via reddit.com

38. Speaking of funny things that happen at work, this person wrote a heart-warming obituary for the break room microwave:

&quot;RIP in Peace.&quot;
u/Dannerz / Via reddit.com

39. And these workers didn't know what the heck they were doing (unless they INTENDED to drywall the temporary light into the wall):

A wire going through a wall
u/TummyPuppy / Via reddit.com

40. Lastly, this supermarket is playing chess while the rest of us are playing checkers by putting condoms in the baby aisle:

Condoms near baby products
u/Mike20878 / Via reddit.com