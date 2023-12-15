37 Moms And Dads Who Have Got To Be The Funniest Parents Of 2023

1.
The mom who didn't want her kid playing video games, so she did THIS:
2.
The dad who was convinced his future son was going to come out looking like a South Park character:
3.
And the mom who made her son THIS cake for his bachelor party:
4.
The dad who gave his kid the ultimate "dad joke" birthday gift:
5.
The parents who put this note under a towel in their kids' dirty-ass bathroom and waited (after a full week, the kids STILL hadn't found it):
6.
The mom who — after someone stole the zucchini she was growing in the community garden — put up this grave:
7.
The dad who came up with this Christmas dad joke — kissing underneath the...:
8.
And the dad behind this dad joke ornament. Look at it and see if you can get it:
9.
The mom who warned her children away from her favorite candy with a threat of violence:
10.
And the mom who — ladies and gentleman, please cover your children's eyes — found this carrot:
11.
The fed-up dad who posted this sign for his daughter's attention:
12.
The hilariously ingenious dad who — when his family ran out of chopsticks — used a Barbie doll to eat sushi:
13.
The dad who sent this to his kid on his 18th birthday:
14.
The California mom who — upon traveling to visit her son who moved back east — brought him a disassembled In-N-Out burger:
15.
The wholesome dad who wrote out an agenda for his meetup with his buddies:
16.
And the mother whose drawing of a "rainbow" looked decidedly inappropriate:
17.
The dad who — for reasons known only unto himself — threw a "Burning Spam Festival" in his backyard:
18.
And the dad who baked "cat butt" cookies for his unsuspecting children:
19.
The diabetic mom who eats candies to raise her blood sugar, and labels them thusly:
20.
The dad who did THIS upon running out of toilet paper:
21.
The mom driving this car:
22.
And the mom driving this one:
23.
The dad who put up this faux movie poster in his bathroom:
24.
The dad who wrote a hilariously sarcastic note to get his kid out of physical education:
25.
And the mom who MacGyvered a "9" candle into a "3":
26.
The sarcastic dad who devised a logic map for handling disagreements with his wife:
27.
The mom who gifted her son and daughter-in-law these unintentionally cringey wine glasses with their initials on it:
28.
The dad who disappeared into thin air...just kidding, he just leaves his work gloves like this:
29.
The grandma who got an Apple Watch but insists on wearing it with her old watch:
30.
And the parent who was more than happy to get Spider-Man costumes for their three kids so they could do this:
31.
The dad who played a prank on his kids by sending each of them the same message:
32.
The mom who hand washes her dishes because she's turned her dishwasher into a snack drawer:
33.
And the dad who made a gingerbread man that took a dark, Alien-esque turn:
34.
The mom who tried to make a hedgehog cake, and at least gets an "A" for effort:
35.
The mom who basically gave up on pretending her husband and son were signing cards meant for their other kid:
36.
The dad who has a unique way of labeling his garage stuff:
37.
And the dad who was transformed in the funniest way by these googly eyes: