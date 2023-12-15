Skip To Content
37 Moms And Dads Who Have Got To Be The Funniest Parents Of 2023

I think parenting changed these people in the funniest way possible.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The mom who didn't want her kid playing video games, so she did THIS:

A game console with locks on it
u/CaramelExpensive7393 / Via reddit.com

2. The dad who was convinced his future son was going to come out looking like a South Park character:

A sonogram
DevelopmentNo9622 / Via reddit.com

3. And the mom who made her son THIS cake for his bachelor party:

A hookers and cocaine cake
u/PapaJohn317 / Via reddit.com

4. The dad who gave his kid the ultimate "dad joke" birthday gift:

&quot;I&#x27;m a frayed knot!&quot;
SirRipOliver / Via reddit.com

The dad says he also gave his kid a PS5, so it wasn't totally cruel, LOL!

5. The parents who put this note under a towel in their kids' dirty-ass bathroom and waited (after a full week, the kids STILL hadn't found it):

&quot;Good luck!&quot;
prevuznack / Via reddit.com

6. The mom who — after someone stole the zucchini she was growing in the community garden — put up this grave:

&quot;Taken too soon&quot;
Toxicologie / Via reddit.com

7. The dad who came up with this Christmas dad joke — kissing underneath the...:

A missile toad
SpareSubstance5003 / Via reddit.com

Still don't get it? Get ready to groan: kissing under the...missile toad.

8. And the dad behind this dad joke ornament. Look at it and see if you can get it:

A stool sample
Spare_Substance5003 / Via reddit.com

If you're still confused, get ready to groan again. It's a stool sample.

9. The mom who warned her children away from her favorite candy with a threat of violence:

A Post-It with a gun on it taped to candy
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

10. And the mom who — ladies and gentleman, please cover your children's eyes — found this carrot:

An oddly-shaped carrot
u/Cody_Fornier / Via reddit.com

11. The fed-up dad who posted this sign for his daughter's attention:

&quot;Would it hurt to put the dirty bowl in the dishwasher?&quot;
gcz1214 / Via reddit.com

12. The hilariously ingenious dad who — when his family ran out of chopsticks — used a Barbie doll to eat sushi:

A dad using a Barbie to eat sushi
u/craycraystateofmind / Via reddit.com

13. The dad who sent this to his kid on his 18th birthday:

A request for &quot;$210,000.00&quot;
clarinetist420 / Via reddit.com

14. The California mom who — upon traveling to visit her son who moved back east — brought him a disassembled In-N-Out burger:

A packaged In-N-Out burger
u/reignthepain / Via reddit.com

15. The wholesome dad who wrote out an agenda for his meetup with his buddies:

An agenda for a hangout with friends
u/nohobbiesoridentity / Via reddit.com

16. And the mother whose drawing of a "rainbow" looked decidedly inappropriate:

A rainbow that looks like a penis
u/OnlyInMyDreams393 / Via reddit.com

17. The dad who — for reasons known only unto himself — threw a "Burning Spam Festival" in his backyard:

Spam on fire
U/Newfoundplanet / Via reddit.com

18. And the dad who baked "cat butt" cookies for his unsuspecting children:

Cat butt cookies
u/aspirationaldragon / Via reddit.com

19. The diabetic mom who eats candies to raise her blood sugar, and labels them thusly:

&quot;Mom&#x27;s meds&quot;
u/3nd1ess / Via reddit.com

"Mom's meds" LOL:

&quot;Mom&#x27;s meds&quot;
u/3nd1ess / Via reddit.com

20. The dad who did THIS upon running out of toilet paper:

Napkins on the toilet paper stand
u/EpicMapper69 / Via reddit.com

21. The mom driving this car:

&quot;MILF Mobile&quot;
Gebby254 / Via reddit.com

22. And the mom driving this one:

&quot;Surrounded by balls&quot;
asquared3 / Via reddit.com

23. The dad who put up this faux movie poster in his bathroom:

A fake movie poster
Mighty_M0 / Via reddit.com

24. The dad who wrote a hilariously sarcastic note to get his kid out of physical education:

A note excusing a child from physical education
u/BlueWolf7695 / Via reddit.com

25. And the mom who MacGyvered a "9" candle into a "3":

A cake with candles on top
u/JDubluB09 / Via reddit.com

26. The sarcastic dad who devised a logic map for handling disagreements with his wife:

A &quot;Happy Marriage Logic Map&quot;
u/pm_me_your_buds / Via reddit.com

27. The mom who gifted her son and daughter-in-law these unintentionally cringey wine glasses with their initials on it:

Someone holding up a wine glass
u/PaleoLama / Via reddit.com

28. The dad who disappeared into thin air...just kidding, he just leaves his work gloves like this:

Gloves left on a wheelbarrow
notmyfaultooops / Via reddit.com

29. The grandma who got an Apple Watch but insists on wearing it with her old watch:

A regular watch and an Apple Watch on someone&#x27;s wrist
omebarcocktails / Via reddit.com

30. And the parent who was more than happy to get Spider-Man costumes for their three kids so they could do this:

Kids dressed as Spider-Man pointing to each other
Houville / Via reddit.com

31. The dad who played a prank on his kids by sending each of them the same message:

&quot;To my favorite son!&quot;
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

32. The mom who hand washes her dishes because she's turned her dishwasher into a snack drawer:

Snacks in a dishwasher
roambeans / Via reddit.com

33. And the dad who made a gingerbread man that took a dark, Alien-esque turn:

a gingerbread man with an alien bursting from its chest
Nightraid012 / Via reddit.com

34. The mom who tried to make a hedgehog cake, and at least gets an "A" for effort:

A cake with a face on it and candy bars coming out of it
mrflebfleb / Via reddit.com

35. The mom who basically gave up on pretending her husband and son were signing cards meant for their other kid:

&quot;Love mom &amp;amp; others at home&quot;
myfavsocialworker / Via reddit.com

36. The dad who has a unique way of labeling his garage stuff:

&quot;melty-burny,&quot; &quot;sparky-zappy&quot;
superoriginaoi / Via reddit.com

37. And the dad who was transformed in the funniest way by these googly eyes:

googly eyes on the back of a man&#x27;s head
zfreakazoidz / Via reddit.com

HT: r/funny