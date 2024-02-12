Browse links
The entire course of human evolution has led to us uploading some seriously funny stuff.
Stallone: I'm making a movie about composers. I'm playing Beethoven.— mariana Z (@mariana057) March 8, 2022
Van Damme: I'll be Mozart.
Schwarzenegger: Stop it guys, I'm not saying it.
The Minnesota department of transportation ran a snowplow naming contest and the results are v good pic.twitter.com/nU644sCSGE— Sam Seely (@samseely) February 28, 2023
I noticed my wife and kids were wearing vests so I put one on just so I could say “vest day ever” like a million times. Then I took it off just so I could mention that I wasn’t as invested as they were.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) December 19, 2021
God *creates a worm* hello little buddy!— Jon (@ArfMeasures) November 20, 2019
Worm: Thanks for the "worm" welcome haha
God *creates birds*
Robber who stabbed me 23 times:— PUNS (@ThePunnyWorld) April 3, 2023
“WTF, how aren’t you dead??”
Me: We’re in the living room.
I made a playlist for hiking. It has music from Peanuts, The Cranberries, and Eminem.— Dad Jokes (@Dadsaysjokes) July 30, 2019
I call it my Trail Mix.
If a bear wears shoes and socks he still has bear feet.— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) August 29, 2023