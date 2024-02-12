Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

39 People Who Were So Funny Online That Even The Grumpiest Person You Know Would Laugh

The entire course of human evolution has led to us uploading some seriously funny stuff.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

I didn't used to be this way, folks. My comedic palette used to stretch far and wide. Alternative comedy, surrealistic comedy, dark comedy...I laughed at it all! But then I became a dad, and something inside of me began to...change. Suddenly, I longed for puns! And dad jokes! It has been years since I last got a laugh that wasn't followed by a groan...and I like it that way!

Two men on a couch laughing hysterically
Koldunova_anna / Getty Images/iStockphoto

I say all this because today I come bearing gifts, and by gifts I mean a whole bunch of puns and dad jokes that made me laugh:

1. Give everyone involved with this one a raise:

&quot;You mean a choir?&quot;
u/thenebulousvomiting / Via reddit.com

2. I'll never get tired of this one:

a tire-tread table
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

3. Gen Z'ers, if you don't get it, ask your parents:

Twitter: @mariana057

4. Check out this Depression-era furniture:

&quot;who chairs&quot;
u/NotEnslavedApple / Via reddit.com

5. If the last text here cost them the sale...it was worth it:

&quot;Anything less than that and you&#x27;ll tip over.&quot;
u/ImportantEquals / Via reddit.com

6. This, I'm afraid, is also me:

Screenshot from &quot;Stranger Things&quot;
u/QuickPirate36 / Via reddit.com

7. Finally some legislation that would pass in Congress:

&quot;call it operation pothole&quot;
u/LegalSirs / Via reddit.com

8. I hope this husband appreciates how lucky he is:

&quot;Omg&quot;
u/NearbyCurrencya / Via reddit.com

9. Ditto with this guy and his fiancée:

&quot;it&#x27;s for rock music.&quot;
u/RobMash11 / Via reddit.com

10. Don't worry, he'll be your friend if you give him a tree-t:

&quot;His Bark Is Worse Than His Bite&quot;
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

11. BRB, moving to Minnesota:

Twitter: @samseely

12. The owner of this mug really excels at spreadsheets:

&quot;FREAK in the sheets&quot;
u/kooriwi / Via reddit.com

13. Extra points if he said all this in the vestibule:

Twitter: @simoncholland

14. This dad has jokes, too:

&quot;Butane is a lighter fluid.&quot;
u/OldAstronomera / Via reddit.com

15. Note to self — God isn't big on puns:

Twitter: @ArfMeasures

16. And neither are judges, it seems:

&quot;you&#x27;re going to jail with him&quot;
u/avish1998 / Via reddit.com

17. Come for the cute photo, stay for the pun-tastic comment:

&quot;That poor shark looks like he has a loose canine&quot;
u/Masriam / Via reddit.com

18. Big pun "win" here by Fluffinator69:

&quot;The left ones don&#x27;t taste right.&quot;
u/henAeries / Via reddit.com

19. Pun-ishing humor:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/shabbyprecinct / Via reddit.com

20. Larry David voice: "Pretty good. Pretty, pretty, pretty good":

&quot;Just their standard naan disclosure agreement.&quot;
Abbas_Noorani / Via reddit.com

21. LOLOLOLOLOL:

Twitter: @ThePunnyWorld

22. These two punsters need to get a room:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/OmarColeman544 / Via reddit.com

23. Coming up on the 11 o'clock news...:

&quot;People are dying to find out.&quot;
u/PrinceTaj97 / Via reddit.com

24. Sounds good to me:

Twitter: @Dadsaysjokes

25. I see what they did there:

&quot;The cornea, the better.&quot;
u/GapSweet3100 / Via reddit.com

26. And — why not? — here's another first-class vision-related joke:

&quot;well yeah that&#x27;s kind of the point of the glasses&quot;
u/DoubleFascism / Via reddit.com

27. 🎵 When the moon hits your eye like a big...

A pizza in the shape of Pi
u/CrunchyUnicorn / Via reddit.com

28. In a Michael Scott voice: "Well, well, well. How the turntables...":

&quot;The stables have turned.&quot;
u/ReadyCows / Via reddit.com

29. A+ response, no notes:

&quot;Don&#x27;t pay attention to the heaters focus on the fans.&quot;
u/EducationalFans / Via reddit.com

30. More like Oklahoma Department of Bringing the Funny:

Twitter: @OKWildlifeDept

31. I love spotting a knockout pun on a sign:

&quot;People are shocked when they find out I&#x27;m not a very good electrician&quot;
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

32. Here's another:

&quot;But the bull charges&quot;
u/BillyBobBarkerJrJr / Via reddit.com

33. And another from a guy named Vince (good one, Vince!):

&quot;My neighbor couldn&#x27;t afford his water bill so I got him a get well soon card&quot;
u/Efficient_Sky5173 / Via reddit.com

34. This has got to be the best-named Olympian:

&quot;Cindy Sember&quot;
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

35. Magic:

&quot;...and the boat becomes a cigarette lighter.&quot;
u/lionsden101 / Via reddit.com

36. Wait for it:

&quot;They&#x27;re calling it a culture war.&quot;
u/Blu-Zoo-18 / Via reddit.com

37. These are getting pretty ridiculous at this point:

&quot;Pretty nuts, right?&quot;
u/EL__TEE / Via reddit.com

38. But that's not such a bad thing:

&quot;My half brother and I aren&#x27;t allowed to play with chainsaws any more.&quot;
u/Blu-Zoo-18 / Via reddit.com

39. And lastly, kudos to all three funny people here...a job well done all around:

&quot;You deserve credit for this.&quot;
u/DefNotInTheOven / Via reddit.com

HT: r/puns