100 Scarily Funny Halloween Tweets From 2018–2022 That Went Super Viral
What's better than Halloween? Five years of Halloween!
Happy Halloween, folks! If you've been following BuzzFeed for a while, you know we love to round up the very best Halloween tweets each year. In fact, I've done it the last five years!
So, to help us get ready for 2023's spooky season, here are the most brilliant/hilarious Halloween tweets from 2018–2022:
1.
STOP using Halloween as an excuse to dress slutty - dress slutty every day— toxic king (@777jorgeivan) October 27, 2022
2.
Heard a rival dad is planning to hand out king size candy bars for Halloween so now every trick or treater that comes to my house is getting a full rack of ribs.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) October 26, 2022
3.
Gay Halloween costumes are like "oh this? I'm the scarf Mira Sorvino folded at the end of Romy and Michelle"— Jäsón‽ (@yaesohn) October 30, 2022
4.
They were tryna put dude out the bar last night for dressing like Jeffery dahmer, but come to find out bruh just looked like that— Sesame Chiccen (@Loccdawggg) October 30, 2022
5.
6.
7.
Don't forget to set out weed and video games for John Carpenter tonight— Kenny Keil (@kennykeil) October 30, 2022
8.
My sister told me a guy dressed as Michael Myers for a 3k today. Slow walked the entire time and finished dead last.— Brian 'Seasonal' Collins (@BrianWCollins) October 30, 2022
There are few things I respect more than full commitment to the bit.
9.
Donating blood to spirit Halloween tomorrow— pj (@pjayevans) September 18, 2022
10.
This the hardest Halloween costume 😭 Im high as hell looking at it pic.twitter.com/prCxtjcR8T— ͏ 𝕏 (@imnotgonebehere) October 30, 2022
11.
I don't have to worry about my kids TP'ing houses on Halloween because apparently none of them know where the spare rolls are.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 30, 2022
12.
(friend who didn’t get invited on the blair witch project trip) ah jeez that’s awful. tragic. and you found all their footage? so did they ever like.. explain why they could only bring 3 people in a car that seats 4 or like— sword gf (@punishedgarage) October 29, 2022
13.
My first grader wants to go to a haunted house. Not a pretend one, a real one. "I want to fight a ghost," were his exact words.— Henpecked Hal (@HenpeckedHal) October 27, 2022
14.
I love Halloween in NYC. I just got in a strange man’s car in my underwear and we’re both acting like it’s a completely normal night.— CORINNE FISHER (@PhilanthropyGal) October 30, 2022
15.
just overheard someone on the train ask another passenger where they got their elf ears because they the perfect “sort of weirdly shaped but weirdly realistic pair” and folks, they were not elf ears— 🦋🌸Gimme the Lute🌸🦋 סלע (@moontwerk) October 29, 2022
16.
17.
Time to get hyped up on cold brew and go fight some bitches at Home Goods for Halloween trash.— Boulet Brothers (@bouletbrothers) August 26, 2022
18.
Some people go to Vegas to gamble. I order my kid a costume from China hoping it will arrive before Halloween.— SpacedMom (@copymama) October 18, 2022
19.
Halloween in 2021 be like :#SquitGame #Halloween pic.twitter.com/R3FtUMrCDt— Kaylene (@Lfcqueen21) October 14, 2021
20.
my parents are fighting bc my mom was letting a big spider live in the kitchen window bc he’s “perfect for halloween” and my dad killed it— Sydney Battle (@SydneyBattle) October 6, 2021
21.
I dressed my dog up as Trent Crimm, The Independent for Halloween.#TedLasso @TedLasso pic.twitter.com/cSuCMEleQc— Edmund Hanlon (@EdmundHanlon) October 20, 2021
22.
Every year im so excited for halloween to come around and then i end up doing nothing— folake aina (@f0lake) October 19, 2021
23.
I finally have enough money to get the expensive outfits at the top of the Spirit Halloween costume wall, I’m about to ask an employee to get one of their finest clothing hooks— sarah schauer 🦂 (@sarahschauer) October 21, 2021
24.
Just finished putting up my Halloween decorations: pic.twitter.com/4OvDMDXgPc— Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) October 9, 2021
25.
check your kids halloween candy. my cousin found the assassination of archduke franz ferdinand in sarajevo by serbian nationalist gavrilo princip inside a snickers bar pic.twitter.com/3EgySLKapD— ret (@rad_milk) October 18, 2021
26.
y’all make sure to check your kids candy this halloween. my son came home with lil nas x’s debut album “montero” in his lollipop pic.twitter.com/fDcadSbdBm— d. (@mschunti) October 13, 2021
27.
the two types of halloween decorations are “it would be cute if ghosts wore sneakers” and “if i knew i could get away with it here’s how i’d torture somebody to death”— caleb (@calebsaysthings) October 21, 2021
28.
The greatest halloween tweet of all time imo pic.twitter.com/mIyQoD43z2— fredesque (@FredTaming) October 9, 2021
29.
“i don’t really like halloween” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩— Vincent Martella (@vince_martella) October 12, 2021
30.
If you ever feel like you missed your chance in life, just remember that Hocus Pocus, a Halloween movie, was released in July, no one saw it, and now 20 years later every drag queen is dressed like Bette Midler from Labor Day to Thanksgiving Eve. Your time is coming beloved 🖤— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) October 14, 2021
31.
Of course Halloween is scary, people knock on your door. It could be anyone— Crockett🍀 (@CrockettForReal) October 20, 2021
32.
halloween hit different as a kid in canada, frozen half rotted pumpkins and a neon winter coat over our costumes what the hell were we even doing— Village Person (@SvnSxty) October 11, 2021
33.
"It's cool guys, I came up with a name for our Christian Halloween" https://t.co/HdRvUzmd0n— 💀 damned sinker 💀 (@dansinker) October 13, 2021
34.
stop asking me what ima be for halloween ima be high— bri (@4kbri) October 14, 2021
35.
Going all out for Halloween 🎃 Wonder what the neighborhood thinks😱🙀😳🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃 pic.twitter.com/6KBCxHmRqy— KittyLuvsHorrorAlot🐱💀🌱 (@kittyLuvsHorror) October 14, 2021
36.
Everyone talks about how bad social media is for your mental health but what about seeing Christmas decorations in stores before Halloween?— Jesus Fucking Christ 🌈 (@SHEsus__Christ) October 14, 2021