19 Fascinating Charts That Even People Who Hate Charts Will Grudgingly Love

    As you might've noticed, I LOVE charts. But even if you're only lukewarm on charts, I promise, you are going to love these:

    1. First, someone needs to send this chart to Leo to help him see his dating life is getting more than a tad awkward:

    chart of leo&#x27;s age and the age of his girlfriends with him getting older and them staying younger than 25
    The Daily Mail / Via dailymail.co.uk

    It's, like, no, Leo, there isn't room next to the twenty-year-old on the floating door! You're almost 50!

    He really is the real-life version of Matthew McConaughey's character in Dazed and Confused.

    lines from the movie changed to, that&#x27;s what i love about these models and actors, man. i get older, they stay the same age
    Gramercy

    2. If Leo wants to settle down he can afford the wedding, even if this chart shows the average wedding in the US has gotten pretty pricey:

    most expensive wedding happening in california for $77,000 and New York for $46K
    u/Starry_Night0123 / Via reddit.com

    People spend the most in California at $77,000, while New York and Massachusetts are tied for second place with $46,000 per wedding. 

    Meanwhile, people spend the least in Wyoming at $9,000. The second most affordable wedding state? Utah at $16,000 (low-budget, yes, but at least they'll probably have green Jell-O salad!). 

    3. This chart tells us which countries have more males or females — and YIKES straight men in Qatar better learn some good pickup lines or buy a new shirt or something as only 24.85% of the population is female:

    a lot of the middle east, asia and northeast africa have high male populations
    u/Hockputer09 / Via reddit.com

    4. Here's just how much — shakes — caffeine is in your favorite — jitters — energy drinks:

    list of energy drinks
    No Cheat Day Needed / Via cheatdaydesign.com

    As it turns out, Reign, Redline Xtreme, and Raze Energy have the most caffeine at 300 milligrams...

    ...while surprisingly Red Bull comes in as the drink with the least, with only 80 milligrams.

    5. College costs more than ever these days...here are some majors you might want to reconsider:

    journalism majors being the highest that would switch
    NBC / Via reddit.com

    6. OK, I did NOT know this — India has wildly different drinking age rules, ranging from as young as 18 in some spots...to a total drinking ban in others:

    map of india and where you can drink or not
    ICAP / Via reddit.com

    7. This equally sobering chart shows how staggeringly much toilet paper we use:

    graph of the countries and how much they use, sweden being the least
    QS Supplies

    LOL, China! You're the worst! USA! USA! USA! (Oh wait...I, uh, just looked at the per capita numbers. Awkward. Sorry, China.) 

    8. Speaking of waste and junk...did you know (!!!) there was a giant, freaking garbage patch in the Pacific Ocean:

    garbage concentration in the Pacific ocean
    The Ocean Cleanup / Via reddit.com

    Well, I guess if your plane ever goes down on the way to Hawaii you can always chill atop the giant pile of trash waiting to be rescued. (Just kidding! Sorry, that was a trashy joke.) 

    9. Here's another interesting one — young adults are less religious than they were 30 years ago:

    graph of ages versus how religious
    General Society Survey / Via reddit.com

    10. We all know the USA spends an outrageous amount of money on the military budget, but this puts in stark terms:

    graph of all the other needs the budget could fund that are way cheaper
    Progress for the People / Via Instagram: @progressforthepeople

    What we pay for planes and bombs and whatnot in one year could guarantee every American has a roof over their head for FIVE YEARS! Look, I'm just a simple caveman lawyer (that one's for you, fellow olds), but couldn't we just spend $618 billion per year instead and get all the unhoused off the streets?

    11. If you saw my question above about whether we could afford to make cuts to our defense budget — holy crap — the answer is YES! YES! YES! according to this chart:

    the worlds military budget with the usa taking up most of the pie chart
    SIPRI / Via reddit.com

    12. And to drive home the point even more, look at the advantage the USA and their NATO allies have:

    china vs russia vs nato spending
    Global Fire Power / Via reddit.com

    13. OK, let's look at something a bit less serious...here's how the popularity of car colors has changed over the years:

    car colors by the years
    u/100LittleButterflies · / Via reddit.com

    People in the '90s really loved their green cars, huh? I guess I kinda remember it being a fairly popular minivan color.

    14. Here's the most spoken languages (excluding English and Spanish) in each US state:

    the different languages spoken in the states
    World Finder / Via reddit.com

    I was surprised to see the most common language in New York (after English and Spanish) was Chinese and not the widely spoken Fuggedaboutit.

    15. This chart explaining about the mobs of New York is fun (I mean, as fun as a chart can be about a murder-happy organization):

    map of how the mafia works
    The Federal Bureau of Investigation / snap2objects.com / Via reddit.com

    16. This one's no surprise at this point, but look at the USA's rate of gun-related homicides and gun ownership compared to the rest of the developed world:

    the usa is practically off the map while the rest of the world are in the low numbers
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    Man, that's terrible, huh? I guess I should fix it by saying "thoughts and prayers" or something.

    17. This chart — showing the metro areas in the USA where more than 5% of the population uses public transit to get to work — is going to be SOOOOO funny to look at after the environmental apocalypse when we're living underground:

    the middle of the map is completely blank with east coast and some of seattle marked
    Kirin/Visual Capitalist / Via reddit.com

    18. This chart is sad but interesting — it shows where Ukrainians fled to during the first year of the war:

    the numbers of people and the places they went
    u/Emenefix / Via reddit.com

    19. And lastly, here's something fun and interesting to end on — the times people in Europe have dinner! (Having just got back from Portugal, I can tell you their 9–10 p.m. dinner time is real as I was falling asleep at the table!):

    countries labeled with dinner times
    Love of Geography / Via Instagram: @loverofgeography

    On my next trip I think I'll go eat some early bird dinners with those beautiful Swedes!

