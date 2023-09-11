1.
We've all heard the "one year of a dog's life = seven years of a human's life" thing, but it's not entirely accurate. Really, dogs age quickly the first few years, then slow down after that:
2.
This paws-itively fascinating chart gets even more in-depth, breaking down a dog's age in comparison to human years based on their size (oh, and they threw in a column for cats, too!):
3.
Want to understand your dog's body language? This chart tells you exactly what they're feeling:
4.
This chart takes things a littler further by spelling out what different doggie behaviors mean:
5.
And this one explains what their barking sounds mean:
6.
Heck — since we're all so keen to understand our dogs — here's a chart that teaches how we can communicate with them through hand signals:
7.
This "Heimlich maneuver for dogs" chart could literally save your pup's life:
8.
And this "pet CPR" chart could be a lifesaver, too:
9.
This chart tells you what breeds are water dogs (water dogs are dogs hunters bred to excel at retrieving birds and other game from the water):
10.
Ever wonder if something was OK to feed your dog? Well, thanks to this chart, now you'll know:
11.
This chart is important to review if you're thinking of adopting a dog. Remember, adjusting to a new home takes time:
12.
This chart runs down the different types of assistance dogs (plus one that's not real...can you spot it?):
13.
This chart explains how you can safely cut your dog's nails:
14.
And this one explains how you can clean their ears:
15.
Lastly, taking your doggo on a roadtrip? This helpful chart details how you can keep 'em safe and happy: