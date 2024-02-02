Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge
  • Poll badge
  • Quiz badge

19 Pop Culture Questions Only ‘80s Kids Will Be Able To Answer

Sure, you lived it...but HOW did you live it?

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

Hello, fellow veterans of the '80s! As people who lived through one of the most memorable decades of them all, I thought it would be fun to ask some poll questions to see what we REALLY thought about the experience. Time to weigh in!

(If you need a refresher/explanation on the Three Men and a Baby urban legend, the "ghost" was actually a cardboard cutout of Ted Danson's character, Jack, that was accidentally placed in the camera's view).

Want to get your very own quizzes and posts featured on BuzzFeed’s homepage and app?

Become a Community Contributor.
promo

Sign up to get started

Learn more about Community