50 Celebrities' Mug Shots And What They Did To Get Arrested

In the News·Posted on May 4, 202450 Celebrities' Mug Shots And What They Did To Get ArrestedThis is the one camera they didn't want to be in front of.by Mike SpohrBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Robert Downey Jr. Kypros / Getty Images How you know him: He's an Academy Award-winning actor and star of the Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes franchises.Why he was arrested: In the fall of 1999, Downey Jr — who was on probation after a series of drug arrests — was arrested for missing a court-ordered drug test. He was sentenced to three years and served 15 months in state prison in Corcoran, California. 2. Reese Witherspoon Kypros / Kypros via Getty Images How you know her: She's an Academy Award-winning actor and producer famous for starring in Legally Blonde, Walk the Line, and Big Little Lies.Why she was arrested: Early in the morning on April 19, 2013, Atlanta police pulled over a car driving in the wrong lane. The driver was Witherspoon's husband, film agent Jim Toth, who was intoxicated. An inebriated Witherspoon got out of the car against the officer's orders and was put in handcuffs. "Do you know my name?" she said, according to the police report. "You're about to find out who I am." Witherspoon was briefly jailed; she later pleaded no contest and paid a small fine and court costs. 3. Bruno Mars Donaldson Collection / Getty Images How you know him: He's a 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter known for high-energy live shows and the song "Uptown Funk."Why he was arrested: On Sept. 19, 2010, Mars was arrested in a bathroom at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and charged with narcotics possession. He acknowledged having 2.6 grams of cocaine on him but escaped jail time after performing 200 hours of community service. 4. Macaulay Culkin Kypros / Getty Images How you know him: He was a massive child star in the '90s, playing Kevin in Home Alone.Why he was arrested: On Sept. 17, 2004, police pulled Culkin over on an Oklahoma Interstate and found marijuana, Xanax, and Clonazepam in his car. He was briefly jailed before posting bail. He later pleaded guilty, receiving a one-year deferred sentence. He also had to pay $940 in court costs. 5. Tim Allen Kypros / Getty Images How you know him: He starred in the massive TV hit Home Improvement and the film series The Santa Clause (he also voiced Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise).Why he was arrested: On Oct. 2, 1978, a 25-year-old, pre-fame Allen was arrested at Michigan's Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport with more than a pound of cocaine in his luggage. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and spent 28 months in federal prison. 6. Matthew McConaughey Kypros / Getty Images How you know him: Mr. "Alright, alright, alright" has been a movie star for 30 years and won an Academy Award for Dallas Buyers Club.Why he was arrested: At 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 25, 1999, officers responded to a noise complaint at McConaughey's home and found an inebriated McConaughey playing the bongos naked. McConaughey struggled with the police when they tried to put him in their car, and he was arrested and charged with resisting transportation. He later accepted a plea bargain, pleading guilty to a noise violation in exchange for dropping the resisting transportation charge. He paid a $50 fine. 7. Keanu Reeves Kypros / Getty Images How you know him: He's the beloved star of Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Speed, The Matrix, and John Wick.Why he was arrested: In May 1993, Reeves was arrested for driving under the influence in Los Angeles. It seems, according to what little I can find online, he immediately confessed and escaped formal charges. 8. Paris Hilton Handout / Getty Images How you know her: She's a socialite famous for saying "That's hot" and starring in the reality series The Simple Life.Why she was arrested: Hilton's license was suspended in late 2006 after pleading no contest to a reckless driving charge. However, in early 2007, she was twice caught driving on a suspended license (including once while going 70 mph in a 35-mph zone). She was sentenced to 45 days in jail and served 23. 9. Justin Bieber Handout / Getty Images How you know him: He was the uber-famous teen pop star behind the hit "Baby" who went on to win a Grammy and score hits like "Sorry" and "Ghost" in adulthood.Why he was arrested: On Jan. 23, 2014, Bieber was charged with drunk driving, resisting arrest, and driving without a valid license after racing his yellow Lamborghini against another sports car on Miami streets. Bieber pleaded guilty to careless driving and resisting arrest and was required to complete 12 hours of anger management counseling, a program that teaches about the impact of drunk driving on victims, and to make a $50,000 donation to the Our Kids Organization. 10. Jimi Hendrix Donaldson Collection / Getty Images How you know him: He's the singer, songwriter, and legendary guitarist behind hits like "Hey Joe," "Purple Haze," and "The Wind Cries Mary."Why he was arrested: Hendrix was arrested for narcotics possession at Toronto International Airport on May 3, 1969, after customs agents discovered heroin and hashish in his suitcase. Facing as many as 20 years in prison, Hendrix was found not guilty when prosecutors couldn't prove Hendrix knew the drugs were in the suitcase. 11. Woody Harrelson Kypros / Getty Images How you know him: Woody shot to fame on the hit TV show Cheers, then became a major movie star, earning three Academy Award nominations.Why he was arrested: In Oct. 1982, Harrelson was approached by police while dancing in the street and holding up traffic. He then reportedly ran away from the police before being apprehended. No word on whether Woody was inebriated or just high on life, but he was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He pleaded guilty and paid a $400 fine. 12. Kiefer Sutherland Handout / Getty Images How you know him: An up-and-coming movie star in the '80s and '90s (see films like Young Guns and Flatliners), Sutherland became even more famous this century as the star of TV's Designated Survivor. Why he was arrested: Sutherland was arrested on Dec. 5, 2007, in Glendale, California, on suspicion of driving drunk. This was Sutherland's second drunk driving offense. He pleaded guilty and served 48 days in jail. 13. Lindsay Lohan Handout / Getty Images How you know her: She was a child and teen star in the '90s and '00s, famous for The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, and Mean Girls. Recently, she's made a comeback as a Netflix rom-com darling.Why she was arrested: Lohan was arrested numerous times between July 24, 2007 and March 19, 2013, for DUI, drug possession, and violating the terms of her probation. She spent about 19 days in jail in total. 14. Michael Jackson Getty Images How you know him: He's the King of Pop, an icon of the 20th century who sang "Beat It," "Thriller," "Bad," and a whole lot of other hits. Why he was arrested: Jackson was booked on Nov. 20, 2003, for multiple counts of allegedly molesting a 13-year-old boy. He was tried in court and acquitted of the crimes. 15. Nick Nolte Kypros / Getty Images How you know him: Nolte is an acclaimed actor famous for films like 48 Hrs., The Prince of Tides, and Affliction. Why he was arrested: On Sept. 11, 2002, Nolte — who was on GHB — was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving in Malibu, California, after his black Mercedes swerved into oncoming lanes of traffic. He later pleaded no contest and received three years probation, plus orders to undergo alcohol and drug counseling. 16. Mick Jagger Kypros / Getty Images How you know him: He's the lead singer of the legendary rock band The Rolling Stones.Why he was arrested: In Feb. 1967, Jagger was arrested at the flat of his bandmate Keith Richards for possession of four amphetamine tablets. He was initially sentenced to three months in jail but only spent one night behind bars after receiving a conditional discharge upon appeal. 17. O.J. Simpson Kypros / Getty Images How you know him: As a football great, costar of The Naked Gun series, and accused double murderer.Why he was arrested: On June 17, 1994, Simpson was arrested for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. In a trial that divided the nation, Simpson was found not guilty of the crimes. 18. Hugh Grant Steve Granitz / WireImage How you know him: Grant — who played an oompa loompa in the recent hit Wonka — made his name in the '90s as the star of romantic comedies like Four Weddings and a Funeral and Nine Months.Why he was arrested: On June 27, 1995, Grant was arrested in Hollywood for receiving oral sex in a public place from a sex worker named Divine Brown. Grant pleaded no contest to the crime and, after paying a fine, was placed on two years probation and ordered to complete an AIDS education program. 19. Shailene Woodley Kypros / Kypros via Getty Images How you know her: She's an actor known for The Descendants, Big Little Lies, and the Divergent films.Why she was arrested: In October of 2016, Woodley was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and engaging in a riot while taking part in a protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota. She pleaded guilty in exchange for a sentence of one year's probation. 20. Al Pacino Kypros / Getty Images How you know him: He's an Academy Award-winning actor famous for films like Dog Day Afternoon, The Godfather series, Heat, and Scent of a Woman.Why he was arrested: On Jan. 7, 1961, police pulled over a suspicious automobile to find a 20-year-old Pacino and two other men wearing black masks and gloves. A gun was also found in the trunk. Pacino was charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and spent three days in jail. While it's hard to know exactly what happened (since info about the arrest is scarce online), it appears the charges were later dropped when it was determined the men were actors and the gun was merely a prop. 21. Shia LaBeouf Handout / Getty Images How you know him: He's the troubled actor famous for playing Indiana Jones's son and starring in the Transformers films.Why he was arrested: LaBeouf was arrested for Public Intoxication in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 9, 2015. I couldn't find any information online about how this case was resolved, but since public intoxication is a misdemeanor, the charges may have been dropped. 22. Mike Tyson Kypros / Getty Images How you know him: He's the former heavyweight champion of the world, acted in the hit The Hangover, and is coming out of retirement to fight Jake Paul in July.Why he was arrested: On Dec. 29, 2006, Tyson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and felony drug possession in Scottsdale, Arizona. Tyson — who previously served nearly three years behind bars for rape — pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one day in jail and three years community service. 23. Heather Locklear Handout / Getty Images How you know her: She starred in the hit TV shows Melrose Place, Dynasty, and T.J. Hooker. Why she was arrested: On June 24, 2018, Locklear was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer and EMT after emergency personnel responded to a domestic disturbance at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. She pleaded no contest and was sentenced to a 30-day treatment program. 24. Kid Rock Handout / Getty Images How you know him: He's a musician known for music ranging from rap to country rock ("All Summer Long" is his biggest hit) and his love of Donald Trump. Why he was arrested: On Oct. 21, 2007, Kid Rock was arrested in the early morning after a fight at a Waffle House in suburban Atlanta. The singer pleaded no contest to one count of simple battery and received 80 hours of community service plus six hours of anger management. 25. Tiger Woods Handout / Getty Images How you know him: Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer ever.Why he was arrested: At 2 a.m. on May 29, 2017, police discovered Woods asleep in his Mercedes, which was parked awkwardly on the side of the road and had a dent on its side. A toxicology report later found he had five drugs in his system (Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien, and THC). Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was sentenced to a year of probation, 50 hours of community service, and required to attend DUI school. 26. Mel Gibson Handout / Getty Images How you know him: He's an Academy Award-winning actor and director famous for Braveheart and the Lethal Weapon series.Why he was arrested: On July 28, 2006, Gibson was arrested for drunk driving after he was caught speeding with a blood alcohol level of 0.12 percent. He also went on an anti-Semitic rant at the time of his arrest, saying things like, "The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world." He pleaded no contest in exchange for serving three years' probation, paying a fine, and attending alcohol rehabilitation classes. 27. Haley Joel Osment Kypros / Getty Images How you know him: He was a '90s child star seen in Forrest Gump and The Sixth Sense (which earned him an Academy Award nomination).Why he was arrested: At about 1 a.m. on July 20, 2006, Osment's car hit a mailbox and flipped over. He was charged with drunk driving (his blood alcohol level was .16, twice the legal limit) and possessing marijuana. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years probation, ordered to spend 60 hours in an alcohol rehabilitation and education program, and to attend at least 26 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. 28. Nina Dobrev Kypros / Getty Images How you know her: She's an actor famous for appearing on The Vampire Diaries.Why she was arrested: On Sept. 11, 2009, police arrested Nina Dobrev and her The Vampire Diaries costars Sara Canning, Kayla Ewell, and Candice King for allegedly hanging from a bridge and flashing their breasts at drivers below. What sounds like quite the salacious story was all a misunderstanding, though — the actors were just doing a photo shoot, and the only thing flashing was the camera. The four were released after posting a bond and never formally charged with a crime. 29. Vince Vaughn Kypros / Kypros via Getty Images How you know him: He's the funny leading man from movies like Swingers, Wedding Crashers, and Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.Why he was arrested: On June 10, 2018, Vaughn was arrested for drunk driving and resisting arrest in Los Angeles. He pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of reckless driving and was sentenced to three years probation and a three-month alcohol abuse program. 30. Axl Rose Donaldson Collection / Getty Images How you know him: As the lead singer of '90s rock heroes Guns N' Roses.Why he was arrested: Lafayette, Indiana police arrested an 18-year-old Axl Rose in July 1980 for an unspecified misdemeanor. Not long after, he left Indiana for Los Angeles and the start of his music career. 31. R. Kelly Handout / Getty Images How you know him: He's one of the best-selling music artists of all time, selling over 75 million records. "I Believe I Can Fly" and "Ignition (Remix)" are probably his best-known songs. Why he was arrested: Kelly — who is currently serving 31 years behind bars for child sex abuse crimes — was arrested on March 6, 2019, for $161,663 in unpaid child support. He spent three days in jail until the child support was paid. 32. Nicole Richie Handout / Getty Images How you know her: She starred in The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and is the daughter of Lionel Richie.Why she was arrested: On Dec. 11, 2006, Richie was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence in Burbank, California, after allegedly driving the wrong way on the 134 freeway. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four days in jail but only served 82 minutes due to overcrowding. 33. Phil Spector Handout / Getty Images How you know him: He was a famous songwriter and producer known for his "Wall of Sound." He wrote the 1958 #1 hit "To Know Him Is to Love Him" and produced The Ronettes, Ike & Tina Turner, and The Beatles.Why he was arrested: This mug shot — taken in April 2009 — was in conjunction with charges for the murder of actor Lana Clarkson in 2003. Found guilty at a retrial in 2009, he was sentenced to 19 years to life and died behind bars on Jan. 16, 2021. 34. Charlie Sheen Kypros / Getty Images How you know him: He was a movie star in the '80s and '90s (in films like Platoon and Major League) and a TV star later with Two and a Half Men.Why he was arrested: On Christmas Day in 2009, Aspen, Colorado police arrested Sheen on a domestic violence charge. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 days in a rehabilitation center, 30 days of probation, and 36 hours of anger management. 35. Jay-Z Donaldson Collection / Getty Images How you know him: He's Beyoncé's husband...and the greatest rapper of all time, according to Billboard and Vibe.Why he was arrested: Jay-Z was arrested in December 1999 for allegedly stabbing record executive Lance "Un" Rivera at a Manhattan nightclub. Jay-Z originally wanted to plead not guilty but made a guilty plea in exchange for a lesser charge of third-degree assault and three years probation. Rivera later said Jay-Z was not the person who stabbed him. 36. Mischa Barton Handout / Getty Images How you know her: After appearing in The Sixth Sense as a kid, she played Marissa Cooper on the hit TV series The O.C.Why she was arrested: On Dec. 27, 2007, Barton was arrested for drunk driving, marijuana possession, and driving without a license. She spent seven hours in jail before being released on bail. She later pleaded no contest and was sentenced to three years probation. 37. Randy Travis Donaldson Collection / Getty Images How you know him: He's a legendary country music star who has won seven Grammys and sold over 20 million records.Why he was arrested: On Aug. 9, 2012, Texas police found Travis naked, drunk, and lying on a road in northern Texas (he had crashed his car earlier in the evening). He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and felony retaliation (after threatening the officers). He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and 24 months of community supervision. 38. André 3000 Donaldson Collection / Getty Images How you know him: He's one-half of the legendary rap duo Outkast.Why he was arrested: In March 2009, André 3000 (real name André Benjamin) was arrested by Georgia police for driving 109 mph on the freeway. He avoided jail time by paying a $1,200 fine. 39. Donald Trump Handout / Getty Images How you know him: He was the star of The Apprentice (and the President of the United States).Why he was arrested: On Aug. 24, 2023, Trump was booked in Atlanta, Georgia, on 13 charges related to his role in an alleged plot to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results. 40. Ozzy Osbourne Donaldson Collection / Getty Images How you know him: He's a rock 'n' roll star who fronted Black Sabbath and starred in the reality show The Osbournes.Why he was arrested: On May 14, 1984, after performing a concert in Memphis, Osbourne was arrested and charged with public intoxication after being seen staggering drunk down the famous Beale Street. He spent five hours in jail and then was released. 41. Jane Fonda Kypros / Getty Images How you know her: She's a member of Hollywood royalty, a two-time Academy Award-winning actor (for Klute and Coming Home), and the queen of '80s workout videos. Why she was arrested: Fonda, an outspoken critic of the Vietnam War, was arrested on Nov. 3, 1970, at an airport in Cleveland for drug smuggling. The "drugs" later turned out to be vitamins, and all charges were dropped. Fonda later claimed the Nixon White House orchestrated her arrest in an attempt to discredit her. 42. The Weeknd Donaldson Collection / Getty Images How you know him: He's the Canadian singer/songwriter behind the #1 hits "Can't Feel My Face" and "Blinding Lights."Why he was arrested: The Weeknd was arrested at 4:20 a.m. on Jan. 11, 2015, after he struck a cop in the head during a fight at the Cromwell Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. He pleaded no contest and was ordered to do 50 hours of community service, pay $1,000 to an injured cop fund, and complete anger management and an alcohol evaluation. 43. 50 Cent Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images How you know him: He's a rapper famous for the smash hit "In da Club" and a sometimes actor (who is often billed onscreen with his real name, Curtis Jackson).Why he was arrested: In 1994, a 19-year-old 50 Cent was arrested two times in three weeks, first after selling cocaine to an undercover police officer and second when police searched his home and found heroin, crack cocaine, and a starting pistol. He was sentenced to three to nine years in prison but only served six months in a youth "shock incarceration" boot camp that allowed him to earn his GED. 44. Marilyn Manson Donaldson Collection / Getty Images How you know him: He's the controversial rock singer behind dark hits like "The Beautiful People," "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)," and "The Dope Show."Why he was arrested: In July 2001, Manson (real name Brian Hugh Warner) was charged with criminal sexual conduct after grinding on the head of a security guard while only wearing a thong and pantyhose at a concert in Detroit. He pleaded no contest and paid a $4,000 fine (he also settled a civil suit with the security guard). 45. Nicki Minaj Donaldson Collection / Getty Images How you know her: She's the "Queen of Rap" responsible for hits like "Super Bass" and "Anaconda."Why she was arrested: Minaj was a waitress at Red Lobster in Dec. 2003 when NYPD cops arrested her for criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. 46. Nick Carter Donaldson Collection / Getty Images How you know him: He's one of the Backstreet Boys.Why he was arrested: Carter was arrested in Huntington Beach, California in March 2005 and charged with drunk driving. He pleaded guilty and was ordered into a three-month alcohol education program. He was also required to pay $1,200 in fines, placed on three years' informal probation, and had his driving privileges restricted for 90 days. 47. Anna Nicole Smith Kypros / Getty Images How you know her: She was the larger-than-life Guess model, actor, and reality TV star.Why she was arrested: Smith was arrested on Sept. 21, 1989, in Houston, Texas, for driving under the influence. 48. Bill Cosby Handout / Getty Images How you know him: He was a famous stand-up comedian and actor of the '60s and '70s who reached the apex of his fame in the '80s as the star of the massive NBC hit The Cosby Show.Why he was arrested: After nearly 60 women accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them across more than five decades, Cosby stood trial for a 2004 sexual assault (the overwhelming majority of the other alleged assaults happened beyond the statute of limitations). On April 26, 2018, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He served nearly three years in jail before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction, citing violations of his due process rights, and he was released from prison. 49. Steve McQueen Donaldson Collection / Getty Images How you know him: Known as the "King of Cool," McQueen was a race car driver and actor famous for movies like Bullitt and The Great Escape.Why he was arrested: McQueen was arrested in Anchorage, Alaska, on June 22, 1972 for drunk driving and speeding. He was convicted of reckless driving in absentia and doesn't appear to have served any jail time. 50. James Brown Donaldson Collection / Getty Images How you know him: Called the "Hardest-Working Man in Show Business," Brown was a master of funk and soul. He was famous for high-octane concerts and hits like "Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine."Why he was arrested: On Dec. 15, 1988, Brown entered the insurance company next to his office, brandishing a gun, and complained about people using his bathroom. When police arrived, he led them on a high-speed chase that crossed two states. He was found guilty of aggravated assault, weapons possession, and failure to stop for police and served three years in jail.