Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

40 Funny Restaurants That Made Laugh By Being So Damn Extra

There's photographic proof, but I'm still having a hard time believing these places actually exist.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

1. This restaurant came up with a genius way to ensure they popped up first on Google searches:

Sign reads &quot;$ THAI Food near me&quot; above a restaurant entrance with a grade A health rating
u/zirus23 / Via reddit.com

2. And so did this one:

Signboard of a business named &#x27;A Chinese Restaurant&#x27; with a phone number listed below
u/ByeLizardScum / Via reddit.com

3. This restaurant has its waiters wear T-shirts with one-star reviews of the place on them:

A person wearing a T-shirt with a text review about customer service
u/ritz_27 / Via reddit.com

4. And this restaurant reserved a table for a group of retired buddies who eat there every day with THIS sign:

A group of seniors socializing at a table with a humorous &quot;Jack&#x27;s Old Fart Table&quot; sign
u/leebob05 / Via reddit.com

5. This restaurant doesn't take reservations, but it does take...:

Sign on a restaurant stating &quot;NO RESERVATIONS - WALKENS ONLY&quot; with a portrait of Christopher Walken
u/Urdadsnensky241 / Via reddit.com

6. And this restaurant in Spain puts a giant teddy bear at every table so their patrons never want for company:

Large teddy bears seated at outdoor cafe tables, simulating a social atmosphere
u/voltaicudo / Via reddit.com

I would've killed to hear the conversation that led to this decision:

"Yes! Giant teddy bears at every table! Frank, you're a genius!"

7. This Japanese restaurant has a waxwork samurai standing at one of the urinals in the bathroom:

Person in a knight costume posing inside an elevator with dark marble walls
u/VeryOftenWrong / Via reddit.com

Imagine the double take you'd do if you walked in there!

8. And this German one has a soccer game in their urinal:

Urinal with a soccer goal-themed deodorizer block
u/heloranger / Via reddit.com

GOOOAAAAAALLLLLL!

9. This BBQ joint makes you "milk" this pig to get your barbecue sauce:

Sign with cartoon pig for &quot;Pigman&#x27;s Saucy Station&quot; listing sauces including Regular, Hot, Rib Roamin&#x27;, and Cheryl&#x27;s Secret Sauce
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

10. And this restaurant draws little masterpieces like this on their to-go boxes:

Styrofoam container with a drawing of a cupcake and &quot;ENGLISH MUFFIN&quot; text underneath
u/derpytomato05 / Via reddit.com

11. This chicken joint moved into an old Cricket Wireless store and adapted their sign for themselves:

Sign reading &#x27;chicken&#x27; above a lit storefront at night with parked cars in the foreground
u/KustomKonceptz / Via reddit.com

12. And this Mexican restaurant moved into an old KFC building and did some adapting of its own:

Etched glass design of Colonel Sanders with a sombrero on
u/Eschism / Via reddit.com

13. This restaurant closed down for a few days...to take their employees to Vegas?!?!?!:

Sign on door announcing closure from April 30th to May 2nd, supporting employees&#x27; collective time off, reopening May 3rd
u/coloscotto / Via reddit.com

Now that's somewhere I wouldn't mind working (assuming it's true and not a joke, of course)!

14. This restaurant's bathroom gives its customers an unexpected confidence boost:

Framed wall art with uplifting phrases about self-worth and a humorous compliment
u/suolasakaali / Via reddit.com

15. And this restaurant's bathroom stall — blech! — has a disposal bin for "soiled underoos":

A metal disposal bin labeled &#x27;SOILED UNDERPOOS&#x27; mounted on a wall above a tiled floor
u/captcraigaroo / Via reddit.com

How many times do you think they found "soiled underoos" before they finally decided to put that in?!

16. This very high-maintenance cafe has a lot (and I mean a LOT) of rules about what you can't do there:

List of quirky cafe rules on a pink pillar including no loud talking, bargaining, or flirting with the cashier
u/dilly2philly / Via reddit.com

But can they breathe?

17. And this restaurant prints their menu on business cards and business cards only:

Receipt held by a person showing an order of burgers, fries, drinks, toppings, and milkshake with prices
u/itsamemarioscousin / Via reddit.com

I mean, it's a short menu, so I guess it makes sense, but it's definitely unique!

18. This restaurant's instructions for what to do when the toilet won't flush could win the Pulitzer Prize for Literature:

Sign with humorous instructions on how to flush a toilet and not to panic, ending with a thank-you for cooperation
u/WoobieBee / Via reddit.com

19. And this restaurant — for reasons only they can explain — includes their account balance on each receipt:

Receipt showing a total balance of $885.14 with terms indicating acknowledgment of goods or services received
u/OpalOnyxObsidian / Via reddit.com

20. This restaurant has got to be a fave of Gen X'ers thanks to this painting on the wall of Matt Foley...living in a van...DOWN BY THE RIVER:

A painting of a person next to a van in a forest scene with a waterfall, displayed on a wall
u/fakeaccount572 / Via reddit.com

21. And this restaurant put up memorials to paintings that were stolen off their walls:

Two plaques indicating artwork by Elaine Chung with titles &quot;Artist&quot; and &quot;Chef&quot; and dates
u/vindictive-ant / Via reddit.com

22. This restaurant gives away a free Pokémon card with every check:

A Pokémon trading card and pens are on a restaurant bill holder
u/macmania_22 / Via reddit.com

23. And this restaurant made the absolute most out of someone crashing into their sign:

Damaged Luby&#x27;s sign with humorous message, &quot;You should see the other guy,&quot; implying a minor incident
u/kimosis / Via reddit.com

24. This restaurant's bathroom has some very memorable rules:

Sign stating restrooms are for one person at a time and multiple entries will lead to security being called, with emphasis on prohibition of drug use
u/Sk-yline1 / Via reddit.com

It's the "but SERIOUSLY" that does it for me.

25. While this restaurant's bathroom has a very intimate setup:

Public restroom with a toilet and an open baby changing station
u/blakespot / Via reddit.com

26. This "No Brand Burger" joint is refreshingly realistic about its product:

Storefront of &#x27;No Brand Burger&#x27; with an advertisement for Western fast food, visible in an urban setting. No persons in image
u/dropspace / Via reddit.com

"Why pay more? It's good enough!" A motto to live by.

27. And you gotta love this place's "soup" of the day:

Sign for Bavarian Bierhaus advertising &quot;Soup of the Day: BEER&quot; at their restaurant-brewery
u/gcwardii / Via reddit.com

Something tells me it's their soup of the day EVERY day.

28. This restaurant must be an absolute JOY to work at:

Sign instructing employees to stop crying before returning to work and to wash hands
u/Former_Tart / Via reddit.com

29. And this brunch spot — oh my god, why! — has the imprint of a bare footprint on its table:

Imprint of a child&#x27;s face on a wooden table next to a woven placemat
u/MyCatsNameIsMilton / Via reddit.com

30. This restaurant gives out food gloves that come in packets that look almost exactly like condoms:

A packet of Aloves chili sauce on a wooden table beside a glass of water and edge of a white plate
u/Lexidoge / Via reddit.com

31. And this restaurant proudly displays all the counterfeit bills they've caught people trying to pass off as the real thing:

Various novelty US currency bills with high denominations and fictional characters displayed on a table
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

32. This chicken place sells both 1,500 pieces of wings (for the bargain price of $1,426) and a 55-gallon drum of blue cheese dressing (for $967):

Menu displaying various sizes of chicken wings and side orders with prices
u/Justcorn34 / Via reddit.com

33. And this chicken restaurant has an absolutely hilarious phone charger on the wall:

Chicken-shaped cover framing a light switch on a tiled wall
u/Hurambuk / Via reddit.com

34. This restaurant charges different prices for kids depending on their height:

Restaurant menu displaying different pricing for hot pot and BBQ lunch and dinner based on adult and child height
u/Steigy73 / Via reddit.com

It's not a bad idea...I've seen some taller kids who can put away some grub!

35. And this restaurant has quite a deal...it will deliver a sandwich to your hospital bed (!!!) if you give birth:

Sign offering one free sandwich delivery to your hospital bed
u/EricTheKlein / Via reddit.com

You deliver a baby, they deliver a sandwich! 

36. This pizza restaurant has a hilariously good attitude about itself:

Sidewalk sign inviting people to try &quot;the worst pizza one guy on TripAdvisor ever had.&quot;
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

37. And this pizza place has been in business ever since the ye olde days of...2023:

Sign for &quot;La Pizza Verace,&quot; indicating a pizzeria established in 2023 with a terracotta roof above
u/3xtreme_Awesomeness / Via reddit.com

Wow! Think of all the memories!

38. In the category of "haven't seen that one before!" this restaurant uses concrete sewer pipes for its outdoor seating:

Outdoor dining area with booths set in large concrete pipes, decorated with graffiti art
u/mrcortado / Via reddit.com

39. This restaurant brings the bill out in a folder marked "The Damage," LOL:

Menu cover with &quot;THE DAMAGE&quot; text, suggesting a humorous take on a bill presentation
u/Bcm980 / Via reddit.com

40. And lastly, this restaurant bathroom has no mirror...but it does have this message:

Restroom sink with a mirror above it reading &quot;you look fine&quot; for a confidence boost
u/Bearded_Mushrum / Via reddit.com