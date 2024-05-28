39 Times Funny People Made Ridiculously Hilarious Additions To Their Bathrooms

You've no doubt heard of bathroom humor (i.e. crude jokes about things like passing gas or going #1 or #2).
But have you heard of LITERAL bathroom humor? That is, bathrooms that are just plain funny? If not, here are 39 bathrooms with quite the sense of humor:
1.
First, this eye doctor's bathroom has a hilariously on-point sign:
2.
This bathroom has helpful notes on the door lock:
3.
And this bathroom is a source of 100% foolproof dating advice:
4.
This bathroom is not ideal for any shy pee-ers out there:
5.
This bathroom received rave reviews:
6.
This Canadian bathroom has graffiti that is just so...Canadian:
7.
And so does this one, eh:
8.
This Indian restaurant's bathrooms have these Taj Mahal-esque signs on the doors:
9.
The bar's bathrooms have these on-theme signs on the doors:
10.
And this donut shop's bathrooms have equally on-theme signs on the doors:
11.
This bathroom requires a code to get in...but don't worry, it's not much of a mystery:
12.
This bathroom has "MEN" written on the outside of the door, but "WOMEN" (spelled backwards) on the inside in order to trick guys into thinking they went into the wrong bathroom:
13.
And this bathroom has a pogo-plunger for those REALLY backed up toilets:
14.
This workplace bathroom REALLY wants to make it clear no one is to get, uh, too comfortable on company time:
15.
This bathroom has a "button" you push for maid service (but don't hold your breath waiting):
16.
This bathroom is conducting an important poll:
18.
This men's room has quite the cheeky painting in it:
19.
This bathroom is just so damn inspirational:
20.
And this bathroom encourages you to clean your butt using the three seashells method:
21.
This bathroom has options based on your level of expertise:
22.
This bathroom has this not-at-all snarky sign on the door:
23.
And this men's room — in a workplace with only one male worker named Ben — has been appropriately altered:
24.
OK, here are a few more bathrooms with truly unique signs on their doors. There's these minimalist bathrooms:
25.
These bathroom doors with some strange stained wood...that nonetheless gets its point across:
26.
And this bathroom with a sign that welcomes one and all:
27.
This bathroom posted a notice...which some yahoo responded to in the funniest way possible:
28.
This bar's bathroom had an important reminder for its (likely drunk) customers:
29.
And this bathroom had a brutally funny message for its employees:
30.
This bathroom wall has an epic takedown of a plagiarized quote:
31.
This bathroom wall has some graffiti that might unite the entire world:
32.
And this bathroom wall reminds us all just how powerful we are:
33.
This bathroom is sure to scare the hell out of the unsuspecting pooper:
34.
This bathroom has a voice activated paper towel dispenser (no, it doesn't, but this prank sticker is hilarious):
35.
And this company bathroom really wants its employees to flush the damn urinal:
36.
This bathroom has a suggestion that's maybe not the best:
37.
This bathroom has an important warning for men:
38.
This bathroom has a sign I don't think I believe:
39.
And lastly, this bathroom pays tribute to one of the greatest scenes in movie history about an epic case of the shits: