Women Are Revealing The Things Men In Their 20s Do That Are So, So, So Unattractive

35.

And lastly: "Remember that women have been coached since birth that if they get raped or sexually assaulted, it's their fault. So respect if they want to meet in a public place. Even if you think you are a nice guy and would never do that — the woman you are meeting does not know you, and Schrödinger's Rapist is a thing all women must navigate. And recognize if a woman is raped, chances are it's someone she knows, not a stranger, and that people in their community won't believe her. If you're friends with a guy and a woman you know says he raped her, believe her. You're not a court of law, you don't have to wait for 'innocent until proven guilty.' Most women aren't comfortable reporting, and even if they report, most rapists will never be charged, let alone make it to court. So believe a woman who says she was raped, even if she's claiming some bro you like did it."