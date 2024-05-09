35 Last Words Parents Told Their Children On Their Deathbeds That Will Emotionally Wreck You

21. "My grandpa was in hospice, and when he refused any more treatment, the doctor said he had about a week. So the family was in and out — we didn't want him to pass alone, so there was always at least one person there — and one day my cousin pulled out his cellphone and was messing with it. The sun hit the screen and reflected onto the ceiling, and all of a sudden, my grandpa opened his eyes and exclaimed, 'I SEE THE LIGHT! I SEE THE LIGHT!' And then he went back into unconsciousness."

"That night, I sat with him around 1 a.m. and talked about random things – bible verses, the Cubs, singing — just in case he could hear me. Suddenly he grabbed my hand, looked at me, and said, 'I love you, Britany,' and went back to sleep. Less than 24 hours later, without waking again, he passed. He wasn't getting anyone's names right before he slipped into unconsciousness, so for him to wake up — call me by name and tell me he loved me — will forever be one of the things I hold dear. And I will always laugh about him 'seeing the light.'"

—britb4319b7e9e