  • Viral badge

35 Hilariously Unlucky Parents Who Deserve A Break But Ain't Getting It

This here is to prove that with parenting things can always be worse.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

1. The parents of this kid who somehow got her hand stuck — like STUCK, STUCK — in a toilet:

&quot;They had to call the fire department&quot;
u/BVIRALofficial / Via reddit.com

2. The parent of this kid who casually said, "I think something bit my ear":

A child with a swollen ear
u/bkulaga99 / Via reddit.com

3. And the dad who play fought with his kid, then tripped and knocked over the grill:

A dad falling over a grill
u/WutUtalkingBoutWil / Via reddit.com

4. The parent who — after falling asleep on the couch — had their sneaky kid use their finger to sign up for THIS app:

&quot;Touch ID to Subscribe&quot;
u/thenewyorkgod / Via reddit.com

5. The parent whose kid swung on the gate ONE TIME:

A broken gate
u/Im_not_batman_you_R / Via reddit.com

6. And the dad who fell while carrying his baby and scraped his leg...which then got INFECTED:

An infected cut on someone&#x27;s foot
u/superhackerxx / Via reddit.com

7. The parent who thought it'd be fun to take their kid to see their childhood home, and then drove up to see this:

A demolished house
u/gjawhar / Via buzzfeed.com

8. The mom whose kid flew their drone into her hair:

A drone stuck in someone&#x27;s hair
u/Cichlidsaremyjam / Via reddit.com

9. And the parent who THOUGHT they'd completed everything they needed to for an overseas trip until...:

Twitter: @amy_may

10. The parent who — gag — found their daughter's hairbrush hanging in the shower looking like this:

A brush completely covered in hair
u/maddogcas2383 / Via reddit.com

11. The parents who have to burn the whole house down like Michael Myers is trapped inside:

A messed up door
u/bsurfn2day / Via reddit.com

12. And the parents who — after heavy rain — discovered their chimney's coal dust leaking all over their home and kid's toys:

Black liquid all over the floor
u/Golden_Wolf_TR / Via reddit.com

13. The parent who ordered their kid new shoes and — big sigh — they came like this:

Shoes with the store security tags still on them
u/crankyrhino · / Via reddit.com

14. The mortified parent of a toddler who ran in front of this cart, forcing the supermarket worker to hit the brakes and send all of these expensive eggs crashing to the floor:

Broken eggs
u/JesseWegenast / Via reddit.com

15. And the parent who was excited to take their daughter fishing, but had it end after 15 minutes when...:

A fishing hook in someone&#x27;s arm
u/robrit00 / Via reddit.com

16. The parent who was looking forward to enjoying this ice cream, then discovered their kid had eaten it, filled the carton with water, and froze it as a prank:

Frozen water in an ice cream jug
u/Treehead726 / Via reddit.com

17. The parent who tried to make their kid a can of Chef Boyardee...which inexplicably came with no beef:

Chef Boyardee with no meat
u/_seylin / Via reddit.com

18. And the parents whose front yard was destroyed by wild boars...and I guess I have a new thing to worry about:

u/Nyathra / Via reddit.com

19. The mom whose kid was a little too enthusiastic about the prospect of her kicking the bucket:

Twitter: @meena

20. The mom who broke her tooth on a rogue bone in this sandwich:

Broken teeth
u/Educational_Ad1123 / Via reddit.com

21. And the parent who bought a bag of churros to surprise their kids with...and then had this happen:

Spilled churros
u/deserving_porcupine / Via reddit.com

22. The dad of this very large family whose sink just couldn't take it anymore:

A broken sink
u/olobley / Via reddit.com

23. The parent whose kid read 50 books for their elementary school's reading challenge, and then received this "reward":

A pencil
u/5toofus / Via reddit.com

24. And the (doggie) parent who came upon this scene:

Dog poop all over the floor
u/Outa_Time_86 · / Via reddit.com

25. The dad of a little one who said "Here Papa” and put these in his pocket...leaving one of their furniture pieces dangerously unstable:

Furniture pegs
u/Myomyw / Via reddit.com

26. The parent whose kids gifted them this jumbo container of pretzels for their birthday, and then — before they'd even eaten a single pretzel — found it like this:

Pretzels in a jar
u/BreakfastBeerz / Via reddit.com

27. And the dad who thought his kids were complimenting his cooking, and then found out he was very wrong:

Twitter: @dadmann_walking

28. The parent who wanted to surprise their kid with a PlayStation 5...and then opened it to discover this:

A brick where a PlayStation should be
u/deleted / Via reddit.com

29. The parent who spent $500 to take their kid to see Frozen on Broadway, and ended up seated behind this 6'8" man:

A tall man blocking someone&#x27;s view
u/MaudeDib / Via reddit.com

30. And the parent of the kids who got into a fight and hurled the Switch controller into the flatscreen TV:

A broken TV
u/cravenight / Via reddit.com

31. The parent who didn't want to let their stepson borrow their car, then reluctantly relented, and, well:

A crashed car
u/LowerBoomBoom / Via reddit.com

32. And the dad who crashed into a deer, wrecking the car on a day he really needed it — his wife's due date:

A crashed car
u/wellwhatishername / Via reddit.com

33. The mom whose kid did this to her new glasses five minutes after they arrived:

Broken glasses
u/JBulllyy / Via reddit.com

34. The mom who prepared this impressive spread for her son's toddler group...and then had 7/8 of the invited moms cancel half an hour before it was supposed to start:

A spread of food and drinks for a party
u/reCCCCtoo / Via reddit.com

35. And the parents who bought this expensive pan...and then their kid burned the hell out of some rice in it:

Burned rice in the bottom of a pan
u/SkepticDrinker / Via reddit.com

HT: r/wellthatsucks