35 Hilariously Unlucky Parents Who Deserve A Break But Ain't Getting It

This here is to prove that with parenting things can always be worse.
If you were my 2-year-old, where would you hide your brother's brand new passport?— Amy Liptrot (@amy_may) January 31, 2023
My kids know that I’m asthmatic and very allergic to cats.— Meena Harris (@meena) March 2, 2023
Older daughter: “I don’t like cats because mommy’s allergic to them.”
Younger daughter: “When mommy dies, I’m getting a cat!”
last night 8 and 9 rated my dinner a 9. i felt great until i realized the scale they were using was 1 through 2,000. that's a bullshit range.— Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) March 2, 2023