31 Hilariously Awkward Photos That Will Make You Go, "That's Unfortunate!"

We've all had those moments when we've seen something so unlucky, or just plain awkward, that it made us go, "Ooh, that's unfortunate."
Well, it seems a whole lot of people decided to snap a photo of those moments. We've compiled them here, so sit back, relax, and prepare to say, "That's unfortunate":
1.
This elementary school teacher has just about the worst possible name for teaching little kids:
2.
This high school teacher has just about the worst possible for name teaching teenagers:
3.
And this employee really, REALLY hates that her company's name tags only use an initial for the last name:
4.
I really can't think of a worse name for someone working at an Apple Store:
5.
This author and illustrator should really think about only using her first name, like Cher or Beyoncé:
6.
And this Republican's name is just a little too on the nose:
7.
This sticker on a Beatles' biography entitled The Longest Cocktail Party really gives the wrong idea:
8.
This sticker on a pie box is also very unfortunately placed:
9.
And this misspelling REALLY changed the intended meaning:
10.
This photo of a perfectly innocent dog and cat (who are just friends, their publicist tells me) that looks wildly inappropriate:
11.
This billboard for a soccer team that — when obscured by the shrubbery — looks downright X-rated:
12.
And this unfortunately-angled photo of Ghostbusters legend Ernie Hudson that looks like he's getting to know himself intimately:
13.
OK, time for another set of unfortunate names. First, this American military hero's name reminds me of something I once saw sold at a headshop:
14.
This gentleman could have so easily gone by Rich or Richard and avoided a lifetime of teasing:
15.
I give 1/4 odds this guy's middle name is Willy:
16.
And this doctor might have the worst last name of them all:
17.
This seam on a Pokémon toy makes you think it needs some pants:
18.
This Canadian postal code has the power to make you blush:
19.
And this unintentionally X-rated map could make you blush even more:
20.
This ticket cut off the movie title in a way that could inspire a slew of porno parodies:
21.
The last thing you want to think about at the donut shop is teabagging, but...:
22.
And this SUV backed off the ledge of a parking level...onto a state law enforcement vehicle:
23.
This unfortunately designed logo for an art contest...stinks:
24.
This newspaper typo (under a photo of a bunch of Sesame Street character) didn't have to do The Count like this:
25.
And this typo really doesn't bode well for these schools:
26.
This juxtaposition of CNN headlines makes it sound like Serena Williams has gone to war against North Korea:
27.
This sticker managed to transform talcum powder into, uh, something else:
28.
And this cake was supposed to have the Deathly Hallows symbol from Harry Potter on it, but there was a communication breakdown somewhere along the way:
29.
This sign malfunction makes it look like the store is insulting its clientele:
30.
This chandelier was an, uh, ballsy choice:
31.
And lastly, this car named "Partner Fap" exists...and somehow no one during the production process objected: