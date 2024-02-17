Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

31 Hilarious Photos Of Things That Are Unfortunately A Little NSFW

Make sure there's no one standing over your shoulder before reading this one.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Let's ease into things...this prankster likes to copy reviews of Chuck E. Cheese and reuse them as reviews for strip clubs:

review saying the kids were taken there
RubberSushi / Via reddit.com

2. This box wasn't packed properly so the shipping people had to open and repackage it...and got quite the surprise:

naked mannequin face down
McSnoodleton / Via reddit.com

3. And this — pulls at collar — is just some regular ol' bread:

bread that looks like a vulva
Live-End-6693 / Via reddit.com

4. A mom tried to glue vampire teeth onto this pumpkin and, uh, well...you see it:

sportstvandnova / Via reddit.com

5. Apparently there are genitalia-flavored chips out there (I'll stick with sour cream and onion, thanks):

pussy and dick flavored chips
u/Ihatecork / Via reddit.com

6. This is both a B-movie knockoff of Home Alone...and what lonely guys do:

bone alone
u/Indiana-Cook / Via reddit.com

7. This person's flight sounds unintentionally pornagraphic:

pns to clt
u/karlswartz / Via reddit.com

8. All the letters are there, but the meaning is very, very different (I'm thinking the cake maker isn't a Star Wars fan):

happy birthday rebels cum
u/stubbyassassin / Via reddit.com

If you, like the cake maker, aren't into Star Wars, here's what it was supposed to be referencing:

you rebel scum
Lucasfilm LTD

9. Someone, I imagine, was pretty proud of themselves for this one:

someone added letters to a car to it reads, massive cock
u/daviess / Via reddit.com

10. This wife was tired of her husband forgetting his lunch, so she drew the one thing she knew would stop him in his tracks:

post its with boobs drawn to get his attention and then an arrow to the food
u/bsegovia / Via reddit.com

11. The maker of this sign had a similar idea:

stop sex, now that i have your attention please stay out
u/justicewhatsthis / Via reddit.com

12. This brochure for doing a testicular self test makes a really good point:

before checking your testicles make sure you are somewhere private
u/turkersefa1461 / Via reddit.com

Good thing I read this...I was going to do my check in the middle of Target!

13. This grocery store totally knew what they were doing by putting these two products side-by-side:

cock flavored soup and tamarind balls
u/EffeweTew / Via reddit.com

14. Imagine being a parent and receiving this email from your kid's teacher, LOL:

kid named himself the mass debater
u/andshedanced / Via reddit.com

15. I don't know the back story here — I wish I did — but here's a dildo stuck on a bedroom ceiling:

u/fakeid2002 / Via reddit.com

16. This guy has asked his wife every year for cocaine and hookers on his birthday, and this year she came through...with this candle:

candle labeled cocaine and hookers
u/fuqdisshite / Via reddit.com

17. This bottle opener of a little boy with a giant corkscrew penis is an actual souvenir you can buy in Brussels:

yas-is-taken / Via reddit.com

If you're wondering what the heck is going on, the souvenir is a mini-version of the Manneken Pis...a famous statue/fountain in Brussels of a little boy peeing. Still, the corkscrew was a choice!

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

If you're wondering why Brussels has a famous statue of a little boy peeing, there are several different legends explaining its origins. One of the most famous is that, long ago, a little boy and his stream put out a fire that saved the city from burning down.

18. It's supposed to be an innocent three on the watch, but from a different angle it looks, well...:

u/Huginn21119 / Via reddit.com

19. This person got a spam email that tried to be threatening ("I caught you masturbating"), but couldn't have been more ridiculous:

u/tinytribble89 / Via reddit.com

It reads:

"I will be direct. You watch adult content often, and I caught you masturbating. We all do it from time to time. How I did this Your router was vulnerable. I was able to inject some code into the firmware, and every device connected on the network, including phones, was compromised. Then I set every device available to record with the camera only when you watch adult content. I also got your contact list, phone numbers, emails, social media contacts, and here is the deal. If you don’t pay me $1,300 worth in Bitcoin, I will send your masturbation video, search history, and all your private chat to all your contacts and all social media."

20. This woman's husband said her pregnant belly looked like a giant boob, so she put makeup on it...and he was right:

closeup of the belly that looks like a boob
Ness51 / Via reddit.com

21. And this woman thought she'd liven things up at the OBGYN with some googly eyes:

eyes stuck on the graphic of fallopian tubes
u/Moist_Cookies / Via reddit.com

22. Speaking of googly eyes, this husband used them to give his wife quite the surprise:

eyes glued on a dildo
u/totamdu / Via reddit.com

23. This spouse who left their husband a very suggestive note on his sandwich:

i hope you think of me when you put this big meat in your mouth
u/Comfortable_Wish_930 / Via reddit.com

24. This sign on a wall is almost heartwarming:

this is not a whore house this is a whore home
u/Every-Lawyer-9706 / Via reddit.com

25. And this husband got his plant-loving wife what he thought was a perfect mug...but he probably should've looked a little closer because those aren't JUST plants:

penis shaped plants
u/carlinha1289 / Via reddit.com

26. This six-year-year old drew what appears to be a naked urinating robot (of course, with all great art it's open to interpretation):

u/belhavenbest / Via reddit.com

27. This barista made some X-rated latte art:

penis art
u/subtleandunnatural / Via reddit.com

28. And this person added an unsettling image to the coffee maker:

person sitting on a toilet so it looks like they&#x27;re shitting when the coffee dispenses
u/phasesINphases / Via reddit.com

29. Oh boy...a guy was in the bathroom stall a long time, so his co-worker slipped this note under the stall door. The guy says he then used a candy bar to check the "no" box (I really want to believe him) and dropped it on the co-worker's desk:

u/scottydanger22 / Via reddit.com

30. This elevator — for reasons unknown — had a tiny swear word in the corner:

fuck left in between the bars
u/BrokenTachikoma / Via reddit.com

31. And this person had serious fucking trouble trying to use Siri to add to their shopping list:

hey fuck this hey siri cancel
u/teotwaki / Via reddit.com