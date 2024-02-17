31 Hilarious Photos Of Things That Are Unfortunately A Little NSFW

8.All the letters are there, but the meaning is very, very different (I'm thinking the cake maker isn't a Star Wars fan):
If you, like the cake maker, aren't into Star Wars, here's what it was supposed to be referencing:
9.Someone, I imagine, was pretty proud of themselves for this one:
10.This wife was tired of her husband forgetting his lunch, so she drew the one thing she knew would stop him in his tracks:
11.The maker of this sign had a similar idea:
12.This brochure for doing a testicular self test makes a really good point:
13.This grocery store totally knew what they were doing by putting these two products side-by-side:
14.Imagine being a parent and receiving this email from your kid's teacher, LOL:
15.I don't know the back story here — I wish I did — but here's a dildo stuck on a bedroom ceiling:
16.This guy has asked his wife every year for cocaine and hookers on his birthday, and this year she came through...with this candle:
17.This bottle opener of a little boy with a giant corkscrew penis is an actual souvenir you can buy in Brussels:
If you're wondering what the heck is going on, the souvenir is a mini-version of the Manneken Pis...a famous statue/fountain in Brussels of a little boy peeing. Still, the corkscrew was a choice!
18.It's supposed to be an innocent three on the watch, but from a different angle it looks, well...:
19.This person got a spam email that tried to be threatening ("I caught you masturbating"), but couldn't have been more ridiculous:
20.This woman's husband said her pregnant belly looked like a giant boob, so she put makeup on it...and he was right:
21.And this woman thought she'd liven things up at the OBGYN with some googly eyes:
22.Speaking of googly eyes, this husband used them to give his wife quite the surprise:
23.This spouse who left their husband a very suggestive note on his sandwich:
24.This sign on a wall is almost heartwarming:
25.And this husband got his plant-loving wife what he thought was a perfect mug...but he probably should've looked a little closer because those aren't JUST plants:
26.This six-year-year old drew what appears to be a naked urinating robot (of course, with all great art it's open to interpretation):
27.This barista made some X-rated latte art:
28.And this person added an unsettling image to the coffee maker:
29.Oh boy...a guy was in the bathroom stall a long time, so his co-worker slipped this note under the stall door. The guy says he then used a candy bar to check the "no" box (I really want to believe him) and dropped it on the co-worker's desk:
30.This elevator — for reasons unknown — had a tiny swear word in the corner:
31.And this person had serious fucking trouble trying to use Siri to add to their shopping list: