1.
The person who noticed this book's depiction of Uranus was...strangely accurate:
2.
The wife who was left unattended at Target (and really shouldn't have been):
3.
And the guy in this German supermarket who couldn't stop himself from pointing out this product:
4.
Whoever put up this message:
5.
The writer of this totally unhelpful but hilarious sign:
6.
And the smart ass who did this when running a bath:
7.
The nerdy smart ass here:
8.
Carlos, definitely Carlos:
9.
And the person who hung this heartwarming sign:
10.
The job applicant who — tired of being asked what their greatest strength is — had these cards made:
11.
The person who left this "parking violation" on the hood of a seriously crappy parker:
12.
And the person who left something else every bit as snarky:
13.
Tim and Lori who really know how to make the best (and funniest) out of a bad situation:
14.
The guy who liked to leave public restrooms looking like a five-star hotel:
15.
And the troublemaker who had a little fun with this truck company's name:
16.
The smart ass who framed a scathing comment someone named Kyle left about him online:
17.
The person responsible for this deliciously ridiculous White Elephant gift:
18.
And the kid responsible for this email getting sent to mom and dad:
19.
The kid who answered this question 100% THEIR way:
20.
The parent who made the most of their kids wanting Spider-Man costumes:
21.
And the guy who did the most unsettling face swap possible:
22.
The jokester who left this second note:
23.
Ryan in search of other Ryans:
24.
And the dad who — tired of his family talking endlessly about Taylor Swift — put out a "Taylor Swift jar" (like a swear jar) requiring 25 cents for any TS mention:
25.
The dude who put a "post-coital survey" on the wall next to the room of his roommate (who was getting a lot of action):
26.
The girlfriend who was hilariously un-chill about not being engaged (and fair enough after almost nine years):
27.
And lastly, the dad who did THIS when his daughter said the vacuum cleaner was broken: