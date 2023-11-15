Skip To Content
    27 Funny People Who Are More Than A Little Bit Of Trouble

    You'll laugh at these people...but might hate yourself for doing it.

    Mike Spohr
    by Mike Spohr

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. The person who noticed this book's depiction of Uranus was...strangely accurate:

    Uranus in a book
    u/ebtcrew / Via reddit.com

    2. The wife who was left unattended at Target (and really shouldn't have been):

    &quot;Welcome to Boner Land&quot; spelled in stockings
    u/SkunkApe425 / Via reddit.com

    3. And the guy in this German supermarket who couldn't stop himself from pointing out this product:

    &quot;Dickmilch&quot;
    u/Quality-control_NOgo / Via reddit.com

    4. Whoever put up this message:

    &quot;Men choosing paint must have note from wife&quot;
    u/well_hotdog / Via reddit.com

    5. The writer of this totally unhelpful but hilarious sign:

    Stay calm, don&#x27;t panic!
    u/Echonight2 / Via reddit.com

    6. And the smart ass who did this when running a bath:

    Soap in a bathtub
    u/Will_Ford / Via reddit.com

    7. The nerdy smart ass here:

    Closeup of someone&#x27;s sweater with a math pun on it
    u/Garrod_Ran / Via reddit.com

    In nerdese, it translates to: "I’m sec(c) and I know it"

    8. Carlos, definitely Carlos:

    &quot;Every taco is hand-rolled with exotic Mexican spices by genuine Mayan virgins.&quot;
    u/rodovadu / Via reddit.com

    9. And the person who hung this heartwarming sign:

    &quot;This is not a whore house it is a ... whore home&quot;
    u/Every-Lawyer-9706 / Via reddit.com

    10. The job applicant who — tired of being asked what their greatest strength is — had these cards made:

    &quot;My ability to anticipate&quot;
    u/jDubbaYo / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who left this "parking violation" on the hood of a seriously crappy parker:

    &quot;Parking Violation&quot;
    u/Fiestabringer / Via reddit.com

    12. And the person who left something else every bit as snarky:

    &quot;Please don&#x27;t reproduce&quot;
    u/fistbump101 / Via reddit.com

    13. Tim and Lori who really know how to make the best (and funniest) out of a bad situation:

    &quot;Tim &amp;amp; Lori Are Getting Divorced&quot;
    u/ch_cushion_dorito / Via reddit.com

    14. The guy who liked to leave public restrooms looking like a five-star hotel:

    Folded toilet paper
    u/tommygunn712 / Via reddit.com

    15. And the troublemaker who had a little fun with this truck company's name:

    &quot;MASSIVECOCK&quot;
    u/daviess / Via reddit.com

    16. The smart ass who framed a scathing comment someone named Kyle left about him online:

    &quot;Maybe he&#x27;d fit better in the hardware department with the other tools.&quot;
    u/Beerbrewing / Via reddit.com

    17. The person responsible for this deliciously ridiculous White Elephant gift:

    A hanger wrapped in paper
    u/whole_farted / Via reddit.com

    18. And the kid responsible for this email getting sent to mom and dad:

    &quot;A minor issue, but I thought I should let you know.&quot;
    u/andshedanced / Via reddit.com

    19. The kid who answered this question 100% THEIR way:

    &quot;11:10&quot;
    u/Blxckdust / Via reddit.com

    20. The parent who made the most of their kids wanting Spider-Man costumes:

    Kids dressed as Spider-Man pointing to each other
    u/Houville / Via reddit.com

    21. And the guy who did the most unsettling face swap possible:

    A man with an outlet for a face
    u/mirk__ / Via reddit.com

    22. The jokester who left this second note:

    &quot;Maybe it just needs some encouragement??&quot;
    u/slarti08 / Via reddit.com

    23. Ryan in search of other Ryans:

    &quot;Is your name Ryan?&quot;
    u/aetryx / Via reddit.com

    24. And the dad who — tired of his family talking endlessly about Taylor Swift — put out a "Taylor Swift jar" (like a swear jar) requiring 25 cents for any TS mention:

    A Taylor Swift jar
    u/jray1126 / Via reddit.com

    25. The dude who put a "post-coital survey" on the wall next to the room of his roommate (who was getting a lot of action):

    &quot;Isaac&#x27;s Post-Coital Survey&quot;
    u/themedicd / Via reddit.com

    26. The girlfriend who was hilariously un-chill about not being engaged (and fair enough after almost nine years):

    &quot;And we&#x27;re still not engaged&quot;
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    27. And lastly, the dad who did THIS when his daughter said the vacuum cleaner was broken:

    A pile of hair and dust
    u/Philly_ExecChef / Via reddit.com

    HT: r/funny