"You're Next": People Are Sharing The Last Words They Heard Someone Say As They Were Dying, And They're Not All Inspiring

"My son passed away at 35. He had an addiction to alcohol. In April 2022, he was admitted to a hospital in San Francisco and had to be revived by the staff in the ICU. Magically, he survived that incident. On the day he was released from the hospital, I walked with him, and he told me the ICU nurse advised him, 'Don't come back here again! People never survive a second time in ICU with the illness you have.' He told me it scared him, and he would do what it took to be sober. That same year, he called me on Thanksgiving day and said, 'I wish I were with you in Hawaii so we could walk together again.' That night, he was rushed to the hospital. We were never able to talk again as the brain damage caused by his heart-stopping for 15 minutes was too much. I still long for a walk with my boy."