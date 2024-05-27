"You're Next": People Are Sharing The Last Words They Heard Someone Say As They Were Dying, And They're Not All Inspiring

12.

"I'm an ER doctor. One afternoon, a young man in his late 30s came in with chest pain. He was having an ST elevation MI (heart attack), which was surprising given his young age. I called the cardiologist, and as we were getting him ready to take him to the cath lab to open up his coronary arteries, the patient told me that he didn't want to go until he saw his wife. She was still about 45 minutes away from the hospital. He looked absolutely terrified. I told him that time was muscle and that the sooner we could open his arteries, the better he would be. I looked him straight in the eye and said, 'You're going to be fine. We do this all of the time.' I promised that I would meet his wife as soon as she arrived and bring her to the cath lab. He died on the table. His artery dissected (tore) during the procedure. It haunts me to this day."