Roommates! If you're watching Friends or something, having a roommate can seem pretty great! In real life, though...let's just say results may vary.
Want to see what I mean? Let's start with some people who messed with their roommates in ways ranging from hilarious to seriously passive aggressive:
1.
This guy had a roommate who was bringing over a lot of girls, so he put up this unflattering "post-coital survey":
2.
And this roommate didn't have quite as many "guests," so his roomie slapped this sign onto his door:
3.
This roomie was tired of their dorm mate leaving poop stains on the toilet, so they sketched this:
4.
And this smartass of a roomie put googly eyes on their roommate's X-ray:
5.
This roomie made a much needed addition to their roommate's humidifier:
6.
And this roomie put up a photo of Jack Nicholson from The Shining after their roommate punched a hole in the wall:
7.
This roomie expressed their distaste over their roommate eating their food in a subtle, but hilarious way:
8.
This roomie paid their share of the rent in ones:
9.
And this roomie — who I'm guessing isn't in the best of moods — paid like THIS:
10.
This roomie had a pointed message for their roommate's Tinder dates:
11.
These roomies got into a humorous yet passive aggressive tug-of-war:
12.
These roommates aced the passive aggressive part, but the humorous part...not so much:
13.
And this roomie with too much time on their hands subjected their roommate to the old "filled water cup" prank:
OK! Now is the part of this post where the roommates get EVEN WORSE! Buckle up for:
14.
This nightmare roommate who — instead of washing the communal dishes — just throws them away:
15.
And this roommate who left the potatoes they bought unused so long THIS happened:
16.
This roommate who bites her butter then "mouth drops" it into the pan when she cooks (gag):
17.
And this roomie who eats in the shower and leaves food next to the shampoos and soaps:
18.
This roommate who refuses to clean their rice cooker, and leaves it looking like this on the shared kitchen counter:
19.
And this roommate who stacks their trash in the corner of the kitchen until they're finally ready to throw it out:
20.
This roomie who is up at 4 a.m. making a LOT of noise:
21.
And these roomies are out there just billing their roommate for stuff they never even agreed to:
22.
This roomie decided it was totally cool to wipe off their makeup using their roommate's towels:
23.
And this roomie — gag! — used their roommate's toothbrush:
24.
This roommate ate chips in the common area and left it looking like this:
25.
This nightmare of a roomie refuse to do the dishes, so this is what greeted their roommate:
26.
And lastly, this roommate — you can't make this stuff up — is making alcohol in their shared room, and it has started to smell very, very strangely: