Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

13 Roommates Who Screwed With Each Other In The Funniest Way Possible, And 13 Who Were Just Plain Screwups

Ah, roommates...there's nothing quite like them!

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

Roommates! If you're watching Friends or something, having a roommate can seem pretty great! In real life, though...let's just say results may vary.

Screenshot from &quot;Friends&quot;
Getty Images

Want to see what I mean? Let's start with some people who messed with their roommates in ways ranging from hilarious to seriously passive aggressive:

1. This guy had a roommate who was bringing over a lot of girls, so he put up this unflattering "post-coital survey":

&quot;Isaac&#x27;s Post-Coital Survey&quot;
themedicd / Via reddit.com

2. And this roommate didn't have quite as many "guests," so his roomie slapped this sign onto his door:

&quot;Faps Inside&quot;
gideonindc / Via reddit.com

3. This roomie was tired of their dorm mate leaving poop stains on the toilet, so they sketched this:

&quot;I will not leave skidmarks on the toilet.&quot;
JoltTeaOn / Via reddit.com

4. And this smartass of a roomie put googly eyes on their roommate's X-ray:

googly eyes on an X-ray
Guygan / Via reddit.com

5. This roomie made a much needed addition to their roommate's humidifier:

A drawing of eyes on a humidifier
raktoe / Via reddit.com

6. And this roomie put up a photo of Jack Nicholson from The Shining after their roommate punched a hole in the wall:

A photo of Jack Nicholson over a hole in the wall
morbidhoagie / Via reddit.com

7. This roomie expressed their distaste over their roommate eating their food in a subtle, but hilarious way:

&quot;You ate my Pringles&quot;
PLUSsignenergy / Via reddit.com

8. This roomie paid their share of the rent in ones:

A pile of $1 bills with a note
CoryVictorious / Via reddit.com

9. And this roomie — who I'm guessing isn't in the best of moods — paid like THIS:

Money on the counter spelling &quot;Fuck You&quot;
metallic_ark / Via reddit.com

10. This roomie had a pointed message for their roommate's Tinder dates:

&quot;If my roommate met you on Tinder, you have no right to go through my fridge.&quot;
palegeo / Via reddit.com

11. These roomies got into a humorous yet passive aggressive tug-of-war:

&quot;I don&#x27;t want to risk it&quot;
Z5555517 / Via reddit.com

12. These roommates aced the passive aggressive part, but the humorous part...not so much:

&quot;Please stop leaving me passive-aggressive notes and talk to me.&quot;
thislittlelight / Via reddit.com

13. And this roomie with too much time on their hands subjected their roommate to the old "filled water cup" prank:

Water cups all over someone&#x27;s room
-sUBzERoo- / Via reddit.com

OK! Now is the part of this post where the roommates get EVEN WORSE! Buckle up for:

14. This nightmare roommate who — instead of washing the communal dishes — just throws them away:

Dishes in the garbage
bjarbeau / Via reddit.com

15. And this roommate who left the potatoes they bought unused so long THIS happened:

Potatoes sprouting roots
Pretty_Track_7505 / Via reddit.com

16. This roommate who bites her butter then "mouth drops" it into the pan when she cooks (gag):

Butter with bite marks in it
deleted / Via reddit.com

17. And this roomie who eats in the shower and leaves food next to the shampoos and soaps:

Gushers in the shower
babymunchrr / Via reddit.com

18. This roommate who refuses to clean their rice cooker, and leaves it looking like this on the shared kitchen counter:

A rice cooker with mold in it
tshoe777 / Via reddit.com

19. And this roommate who stacks their trash in the corner of the kitchen until they're finally ready to throw it out:

Trash stacked on the floor
Hot_Salamander3795 / Via reddit.com

20. This roomie who is up at 4 a.m. making a LOT of noise:

&quot;i stopped by the time you sent the message&quot;
Hour-Function-7435 / Via reddit.com

21. And these roomies are out there just billing their roommate for stuff they never even agreed to:

&quot;I have additional bills this month, and this is outside my budget.&quot;
Fml2023 / Via reddit.com

22. This roomie decided it was totally cool to wipe off their makeup using their roommate's towels:

makeup stains on someone&#x27;s towel
shortylikeamelody / Via reddit.com

23. And this roomie — gag! — used their roommate's toothbrush:

A toothbrush on the sink
XNoOneLovesYouX / Via reddit.com

24. This roommate ate chips in the common area and left it looking like this:

Chips all over a chair and the floor
bloated_toad_4000 / Via reddit.com

25. This nightmare of a roomie refuse to do the dishes, so this is what greeted their roommate:

A pile of dirty dishes in the sink
CartoonThinking / Via reddit.com

26. And lastly, this roommate — you can't make this stuff up — is making alcohol in their shared room, and it has started to smell very, very strangely:

A jar of liquid surrounded by towels
donib11 / Via reddit.com