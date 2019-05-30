Parents

19 People Who Have Most Definitely Been Fired By Now

Their bosses: "Can I see you in my office please?"

Posted on
Mike Spohr
Mike Spohr
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Whoever accepted this return:

Twitter: @newbornidentity / Via reddit.com

2. Whoever applied this price tag:

3. Whoever placed the pattern like this:

4. Whoever sold this ticket:

u/AyyB0ss97 / Via reddit.com

5. Whoever doesn't know what a "triangle" is:

u/bobbynewman9 / Via reddit.com

6. Whoever put these billboards side by side:

Spohr / Via Twitter: @newbornidentity

7. Whoever packed these boxes:

8. Whoever designed this poster:

u/AyyB0ss97 / Via reddit.com

9. Whoever delivered this:

u/mojtik / Via reddit.com

10. Whoever tried to one-up the Beatles:

11. Whoever painted these directions:

1jobfails.ig / Via instagram.com

12. Whoever this guy is in Men Without Hats:

en.wikipedia.org

13. Whoever chalked this field:

14. Whoever painted this wasp:

u/ferrosso / Via reddit.com

15. Whoever made this cheeseburger:

imgur.com

16. Whoever put out this sign:

u/lloyd_braun_no_1_dad / Via reddit.com

17. Whoever designed this Baymax balloon:

18. Whoever stocked these Game of Thones books:

19. And whoever made this "action hero Vin Diesel":

Basically:

FX

