19 Dangerous Things Kids Used To Do That Would Not Be OK Today

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat There's no denying it — kids used to do a LOT of unsafe things that would NOT be okay in 2019. u/thisisanendtable / Via old.reddit.com Yesterday, #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow trended on Twitter, and — oh, man — it got a whole lot of people talking about the crazy stuff they did as kids. Here are some of the most cringe-inducing: 1. tis me. Nic @thisismenic70 #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow Went to the park.. With proper slides.. #huge 06:57 AM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Cynthia Ventresca @lyricalluna67 Ride on the handlebars of someone's bike as we went whizzing down a giant asphalt hill!? No helmets. Craziness. #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 12:46 AM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. COOKIE @COOQUETA22 #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow putting the water bottle or soda bottle cap inside my mouth 01:21 AM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. Serg T Channel @SergTChannel As a kid we rode in the back of the truck, even cops drove by and didnt even bat an eye! #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 12:09 AM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Opening My Own Eyes @OpeningMy Rode in the backseat of a station wagon facing the cars coming right at me! #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 12:56 AM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Timothy Heller @timethyheller This is a perfect time to tell u about two games my bf told me he played with his friends. 1 is the hammer game, where they were all on the trampoline together and one of them would THROW A HAMMER ONTO IT AND THEYD HAVE 2 DODGE IT AS IT SPUN IN THE AIR #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 12:19 AM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. Timothy Heller @timethyheller Second is the scissors game...where they THREW SCISSORS AT A FAN and every boy had a pillow with which they had to block either their face or torso...they had to pick #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 12:20 AM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. Cait Thurman @cait_thurman Stair sledding. 🤣 #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 12:07 AM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. ⛅️Rayne||De Cero🚧 @vhsvessel if anyone played popcorn on the parachute or anything with the scooters #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 01:07 AM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Doug Kayne @DougKayne Bike riding without a helmet. Out in the neighborhood. Unsupervised. With no cell phone. Told to return when the sun went down. #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 11:55 PM - 27 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. Faye @Tinkerbella0719 Held on to a sled tied to the back of my dad's truck doing spin outs on ice😬🤪🙃 #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 07:12 PM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. Domi S.❤ @OfficiallyDOMI_ Doing back flips off the swing #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 08:00 PM - 27 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. Sam @Kaleidiscopeeye Riding the playground carousel at the speed of vomit. #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 12:44 AM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. sarah j. dudski @dudski #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow i used to go door to door for school fundraisers and just fully GO INTO STRANGERS’ HOUSES while they looked through the catalog??????? what the fuck. every time i think about it i am more what the fuck over it. 12:11 AM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Ⓑⓔⓣⓗ @Halloween_1014 #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow Lawn darts 07:47 PM - 27 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. RKightlinger @RS_Kightlinger Ate raw chocolate chip cookie dough #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 01:06 AM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. Mandy'sAMess🇨🇦 @SadCanadianMB Played in the culverts under the road #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 07:47 PM - 27 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. KitKat10v3 LactoseIntolerant @Kitkat10v3 Did front flips off of my dresser onto my bed #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 11:53 PM - 27 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. France @FrancesW05 #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow 05:41 PM - 28 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Today's parents reading this like: Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF giphy.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat