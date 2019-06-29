Parents

19 Dangerous Things Kids Used To Do That Would Not Be OK Today

How are we all still alive?

Posted on
Mike Spohr
Mike Spohr
BuzzFeed Staff

There's no denying it — kids used to do a LOT of unsafe things that would NOT be okay in 2019.

u/thisisanendtable / Via old.reddit.com

Yesterday, #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow trended on Twitter, and — oh, man — it got a whole lot of people talking about the crazy stuff they did as kids. Here are some of the most cringe-inducing:

1.

#DidAsAChildButDangerousNow Went to the park.. With proper slides.. #huge
tis me. Nic @thisismenic70

#DidAsAChildButDangerousNow Went to the park.. With proper slides.. #huge

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

Ride on the handlebars of someone's bike as we went whizzing down a giant asphalt hill!? No helmets. Craziness. #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
Cynthia Ventresca @lyricalluna67

Ride on the handlebars of someone's bike as we went whizzing down a giant asphalt hill!? No helmets. Craziness. #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

#DidAsAChildButDangerousNow putting the water bottle or soda bottle cap inside my mouth
COOKIE @COOQUETA22

#DidAsAChildButDangerousNow putting the water bottle or soda bottle cap inside my mouth

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

As a kid we rode in the back of the truck, even cops drove by and didnt even bat an eye! #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
Serg T Channel @SergTChannel

As a kid we rode in the back of the truck, even cops drove by and didnt even bat an eye! #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

Rode in the backseat of a station wagon facing the cars coming right at me! #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
Opening My Own Eyes @OpeningMy

Rode in the backseat of a station wagon facing the cars coming right at me! #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

This is a perfect time to tell u about two games my bf told me he played with his friends. 1 is the hammer game, where they were all on the trampoline together and one of them would THROW A HAMMER ONTO IT AND THEYD HAVE 2 DODGE IT AS IT SPUN IN THE AIR #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
Timothy Heller @timethyheller

This is a perfect time to tell u about two games my bf told me he played with his friends. 1 is the hammer game, where they were all on the trampoline together and one of them would THROW A HAMMER ONTO IT AND THEYD HAVE 2 DODGE IT AS IT SPUN IN THE AIR #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

7.

Second is the scissors game...where they THREW SCISSORS AT A FAN and every boy had a pillow with which they had to block either their face or torso...they had to pick #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
Timothy Heller @timethyheller

Second is the scissors game...where they THREW SCISSORS AT A FAN and every boy had a pillow with which they had to block either their face or torso...they had to pick #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

Stair sledding. 🤣 #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
Cait Thurman @cait_thurman

Stair sledding. 🤣 #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

if anyone played popcorn on the parachute or anything with the scooters #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
⛅️Rayne||De Cero🚧 @vhsvessel

if anyone played popcorn on the parachute or anything with the scooters #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

Bike riding without a helmet. Out in the neighborhood. Unsupervised. With no cell phone. Told to return when the sun went down. #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
Doug Kayne @DougKayne

Bike riding without a helmet. Out in the neighborhood. Unsupervised. With no cell phone. Told to return when the sun went down. #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

Held on to a sled tied to the back of my dad's truck doing spin outs on ice😬🤪🙃 #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
Faye @Tinkerbella0719

Held on to a sled tied to the back of my dad's truck doing spin outs on ice😬🤪🙃 #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

12.

Doing back flips off the swing #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
Domi S.❤ @OfficiallyDOMI_

Doing back flips off the swing #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

Riding the playground carousel at the speed of vomit. #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
Sam @Kaleidiscopeeye

Riding the playground carousel at the speed of vomit. #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

#DidAsAChildButDangerousNow i used to go door to door for school fundraisers and just fully GO INTO STRANGERS’ HOUSES while they looked through the catalog??????? what the fuck. every time i think about it i am more what the fuck over it.
sarah j. dudski @dudski

#DidAsAChildButDangerousNow i used to go door to door for school fundraisers and just fully GO INTO STRANGERS’ HOUSES while they looked through the catalog??????? what the fuck. every time i think about it i am more what the fuck over it.

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

#DidAsAChildButDangerousNow Lawn darts
Ⓑⓔⓣⓗ @Halloween_1014

#DidAsAChildButDangerousNow Lawn darts

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

Ate raw chocolate chip cookie dough #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
RKightlinger @RS_Kightlinger

Ate raw chocolate chip cookie dough #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

17.

Played in the culverts under the road #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
Mandy'sAMess🇨🇦 @SadCanadianMB

Played in the culverts under the road #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

18.

Did front flips off of my dresser onto my bed #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
KitKat10v3 LactoseIntolerant @Kitkat10v3

Did front flips off of my dresser onto my bed #DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

19.

#DidAsAChildButDangerousNow
France @FrancesW05

#DidAsAChildButDangerousNow

Reply Retweet Favorite

Today's parents reading this like:

giphy.com

Advertisement

Connect With Parents

Advertisement

back to top