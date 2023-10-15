1.
These incorrigible anti-vaxxers who put this sticker on the candy they handed out.
2.
This MLM monster who seriously dropped these cards into kids' baskets with the instruction to "give it to your mom."
3.
And this MLMer who slipped an equally shameless note into trick or treaters' baskets.
4.
This city that — get this! — outlawed trick-or-treaters over a certain age and also made it illegal to trick-or-treat after 8 p.m.!
5.
And this school that canceled Halloween and replaced it with a "Team Up Against Drugs" day!!!
6.
These confused joy killers who submitted a complaint to the Health Department saying their neighbor was illegally running a restaurant out of their residence.
7.
This person who was equally clueless, and posted on Nextdoor all nervous-nelly style about "something bad" happening here:
8.
This person who sold a Halloween decoration that kids would be seeing...featuring a giant dong.
9.
And this mom who tweeted proudly about her family tradition of THROWING OUT ALL HER KIDS' CANDY!
10.
This person, meanwhile, who decided that — instead of giving out candy — they'd give out communion cups!
11.
These people who put fake $50 bills into baskets in the hope that they would somehow turn kids — who got no candy and no $50 from these folks — toward Jesus.
12.
Look, all the religious folk I know have fun with Halloween, but there's definitely a type that does this kind of thing.
13.
And the last of this type: These people who gave out stickers that were at least kinda cute.
14.
It's not just religious folk giving out stickers instead of candy — check out what these vegans stuffed into kids' buckets!
15.
Also out there to destroy joy on Halloween? Waaay over-the-top/unhinged political folk.
16.
And this family that deftly mixed politics and religion in their obnoxious anti-candy screed.
17.
Whoever wrote this bitching about kids trick-or-treating too young.
18.
And lastly, this weirdo who put up their Christmas lights BEFORE October 31st and definitely killed the Halloween spirit.