    18 Infuriating People Who Said, "Time To Ruin Halloween For Everyone!"

    These people don't deserve Halloween...but they're unfortunately "celebrating" it alongside us.

    Mike Spohr
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. These incorrigible anti-vaxxers who put this sticker on the candy they handed out.

    Anti-vax stickers on Halloween candy
    u/gunsnammo37 · 12y / Via reddit.com

    2. This MLM monster who seriously dropped these cards into kids' baskets with the instruction to "give it to your mom."

    Mary Kay card
    u/Winter-Owl1 / Via reddit.com

    3. And this MLMer who slipped an equally shameless note into trick or treaters' baskets.

    &quot;Are your kids adverse to eating their fruits and veggies?&quot;
    u/drewschu5 / Via reddit.com

    No, we don't want your juice!!!

    4. This city that — get this! — outlawed trick-or-treaters over a certain age and also made it illegal to trick-or-treat after 8 p.m.!

    Screenshot of a news report
    u/TBG0714 / Via reddit.com

    A Google search says they've since raised the age to 14 and removed the "jail up to six months" part of the law. Still, there are laws restricting trick or treating over age 12 in other Virginia cities like Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, and Portsmouth. New Jersey’s Upper Deerfield Township and Illinois's Belleville also have similar laws. 

    5. And this school that canceled Halloween and replaced it with a "Team Up Against Drugs" day!!!

    An email saying Halloween is canceled
    u/RC123TheyCallMe / Via reddit.com

    6. These confused joy killers who submitted a complaint to the Health Department saying their neighbor was illegally running a restaurant out of their residence.

    &quot;Bob&#x27;s Burgers&quot;
    u/kevinowdzie / Via reddit.com

    I guess they don't watch much TV.

    7. This person who was equally clueless, and posted on Nextdoor all nervous-nelly style about "something bad" happening here:

    &quot;Something bad happened at my neighbors house&quot;
    u/[deleted] / Via reddit.com

    8. This person who sold a Halloween decoration that kids would be seeing...featuring a giant dong.

    &quot;50+ bought in past month&quot;
    u/InternationalHermano / Via reddit.com

    "Look at all that decoration, mom!"

    9. And this mom who tweeted proudly about her family tradition of THROWING OUT ALL HER KIDS' CANDY!

    &quot;I throw all their candy in the garbage.&quot;
    u/Aki008035 / Via reddit.com

    10. This person, meanwhile, who decided that — instead of giving out candy — they'd give out communion cups!

    A little cup in someone&#x27;s fingers
    u/Louiecatnip / Via reddit.com

    So many questions! Was there alcohol in these? Did they give them to non-Catholics? And literally...what possessed them to do this?!

    11. These people who put fake $50 bills into baskets in the hope that they would somehow turn kids — who got no candy and no $50 from these folks — toward Jesus.

    A fake $50 bill
    u/FullMetalStabb / Via reddit.com

    Disappointed? Yes! The kid just wanted candy!

    12. Look, all the religious folk I know have fun with Halloween, but there's definitely a type that does this kind of thing.

    &quot;Knock if you need to recieve salvation&quot;
    u/DumbledoresAtheist / Via reddit.com

    13. And the last of this type: These people who gave out stickers that were at least kinda cute.

    &quot;Boo-lieve in Jesus&quot;
    u/Spencerisurdad / Via reddit.com

    14. It's not just religious folk giving out stickers instead of candy — check out what these vegans stuffed into kids' buckets!

    A pamphlet with vegan meals
    u/Patient_Lavishness75 · / Via reddit.com

    Why? There are LOTS of vegan candies they could have given out instead! Skittles, for example!!

    15. Also out there to destroy joy on Halloween? Waaay over-the-top/unhinged political folk.

    &quot;Let&#x27;s go Brandon&quot;
    u/jdsupreme412 / Via reddit.com

    16. And this family that deftly mixed politics and religion in their obnoxious anti-candy screed.

    &quot;Attention Satanic Socialists!&quot;
    u/kungfumovielady / Via reddit.com

    17. Whoever wrote this bitching about kids trick-or-treating too young.

    &quot;Rant and Rave&quot;
    u/Safe_Ad5951 · / Via reddit.com

    18. And lastly, this weirdo who put up their Christmas lights BEFORE October 31st and definitely killed the Halloween spirit.

    Christmas decorations on a house
    u/Screamingsmile / Via reddit.com