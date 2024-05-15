16 Awful Texts No Human Wants To Receive Under Any Circumstance

Sometimes the sound of a text notification is the scariest thing ever.

Mike Spohr
by Mike Spohr

BuzzFeed Staff

Living in 2024 — with all of the advances in technology — is pretty great. The ability to reach anyone at any time via text (without having to actually speak to them)? Fantastic! But texting isn't all roses and fairy-tales. There are also times when a text message can make us want to do this:

Screenshots from &quot;Parks and Recreation&quot; of Ron Swanson destroying his phone
NBC

Well, my fellow texters, here are 16 poor people who received texts that 110% made them want to smash their phones...and then probably go cry in the shower. Check 'em out if you dare:

1. First, there's the mom who received these texts from her DAUGHTER'S BOYFRIEND of five years at 3 a.m. (minutes after he'd called her to say, "I'm just touching myself, thinking of you," and she hung up on him):

Text message conversation expressing concern about a friend&#x27;s wellbeing and sleeping habits
ThrowRAfortodayy / Via reddit.com

For what it's worth, the daughter says that, despite what the boyfriend wrote, she wasn't with multiple guys while they were together. And, unsurprisingly, she ended things after this.

2. The woman who — 15 years after breaking up with her high school boyfriend — received these texts from HIS WIFE:

Text message expressing deep longing and hope for reconciliation, with portions redacted
starfairyshortcake / Via reddit.com

3. And this young woman received these texts from a 50-plus-year-old man days after he backed into her car and they exchanged information:

Two people texting about misunderstanding a date proposal; one assures they are not a stalker
Fit_cheer4905 / Via reddit.com

4. This guy got these texts that scream "Coming on too strong":

Text message exchange showing a conversation about feelings and relationship commitment
Artificintelligence / Via reddit.com
Text messages expressing someone&#x27;s desire to move in and share everyday life, suggesting a closer relationship
Artificintelligence / Via reddit.com

5. This college student got these texts from some dude she did a group project with:

Two people texting, one disappointed about being led on after buying the other dinner. Used in a Parents article
No-Hair-908 / Via reddit.com
Text conversation between two individuals discussing a misunderstanding about living situations and job commitments
No-Hair-908 / Via reddit.com

6. And this woman suspected her cousin had romantic feelings for her, so she sent him this "test," and he responded like this:

Text conversation expressing mutual interest and plans for one party to travel to see the other, concluding with a decisive affirmation
broster_chadster / Via reddit.com

Come to think of it, the "test" text was a nightmare to receive for the cousin, too. This is why we should only communicate via courier pigeon, people!

7. This twentysomething woman got these texts out of the blue from a girl she used to go to middle school with:

Text message conversation discussing personal relationship issues
sototally99 / Via reddit.com

8. This woman received these gross texts from a number she didn't recognize (but adding to the creepy factor...the guy knew her name):

A text conversation where someone reacts to an inappropriate message by discouraging sexual harassment
leahmd93 / Via reddit.com

9. And this 24-year-old woman received these creepy texts from a married, 60-year-old former coworker:

A screenshot of a text conversation with one person making inappropriate comments and the other person declining to engage
ThiccAsFrick / Via reddit.com

10. This person got this lovely text from an unknown number:

The image shows a text message conversation with an explicit message received and a shocked reply sent
runedued / Via reddit.com

11. This woman was text bombed by a guy she matched with on Bumble — and never even met in person! — hours after she accidentally picked up a call from him:

Text messages between two people discussing sleep, with one person asking the other to stay on the phone
itsperrytheplatapuss / Via reddit.com

12. This woman — seven months after giving a guy she didn't know a ride to work (out of the goodness of her heart) — suddenly got these texts from the dude:

Text conversation showing a request for financial help declined, followed by an offensive response
vanillaave / Via reddit.com

13. And this woman received this text from a guy she dated for two months...10 years after they broke up:

A screenshot of a text conversation with emotional content, sender expresses trust issues and relationship concerns
Jolly-Screen-9421 / Via reddit.com

Lastly, these texts from two nieces and a nephew are nowhere near as bad (in fact, they're pretty cute!), but they definitely made their uncles cringe:

14. This uncle constantly receives texts like these from his 11-year-old niece now that she has a phone:

Image of a long chain message suggesting misfortune if not forwarded, with varying emotive prompts to share with others
Boobookittyfart / Via reddit.com

15. This uncle made the mistake of playing Roblox with his nephew one time:

Text message conversation about playing Roblox at various times, with scheduling conflicts and eventual agreement
gotgot9 / Via reddit.com

16. And this uncle has a very, very bold niece:

Screenshot of a messaging app with several payment requests ranging from $10,000 to $1 and a reply message saying &quot;you crazy&quot;
KAVENUZ / Via reddit.com

HT: r/texts