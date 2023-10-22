15 Flat Earthers Who Refused To Believe The Truth No Matter What

1. "I lost a good friend to the 'theory.' It started with her listening to a bunch of podcasts and saying, 'It's not true, but what if?' like a funny joke. As she became more drawn into the Flat Earth world she started isolating herself from her friends, and in regular conversation, she'd have to say something about it every 5–10 minutes. You could just tell she was obsessively thinking about it."

"Eventually she sold her amazing house and property (that was totally paid off), and moved to some kind of Flat Earth commune where everyone else was on the same trip. It broke my heart at the time because we had been close friends for years, and it felt like witnessing a slow car crash.

This was almost a decade before COVID and vaccine paranoia, but she is obsessed with that now too, complete with 5G's, aliens, etc. I really miss my old friend, but she is not the same person that she once was."

—mathewmercuryj