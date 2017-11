14 Things That Will Take You Back If You Loved Movies In The '90s

Warner Bros./New Line

Kid in period one: "Want to hear the most annoying sound in the world? Aaaaargh!"

Kid in period two: "Oooooh, somebody stop me!"

Kid in period three: "Alllllllllllllllllrighty then!"

You in every period: "STOP! JUST STOP!"