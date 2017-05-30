Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World

Young Native American Is Run Down By Truck Driver In Possible Racially Motivated Attack

The truck driver was allegedly yelling racial slurs at a group of young people at a birthday party before running over two men, killing one. The suspect is currently at large.

Posted on
Mike Hayes
Mike Hayes
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Jimmy Kramer
Kramer family

Jimmy Kramer

It was around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when the birthday festivities for Jimmy Kramer turned tragic.

Investigators say the 20-year-old Taholah, Washington, man was celebrating with friends at Donkey Creek near the Humptulips Campground when witnesses said a mid-'90s Chevy pickup truck, white with an extended cab and large tires, showed up and started “doing doughnuts” around the group.

According to the Quinault Tribal Nation — the Native American tribe that many of the young people at the campsite, including Kramer, belonged to — the driver of the truck was yelling “racial slurs and war whoops” at the group.

Witnesses said that the driver, described as a white man in his mid-thirties with dark hair and a cropped beard, continued to drive erratically while a female passenger, also described as white and in her thirties, screamed at him to stop the truck. Instead, the driver ran over Kramer and another Quinault man, 19-year-old Harvey Anderson.

The next day, Anderson was released from hospital with scratches all over his body, a bruised lung, and a cracked sternum, he told KING5.

“He reversed over us, then went back over us forwards,” Anderson said, describing the incident.

Kramer, who Anderson said was hit while trying to save him by pushing him out of the truck’s path, didn’t survive.

“We didn’t deserve this. We didn’t deserve any of this,” Anderson said.

A photo of the type of truck that investigators are seeking, released by the Gray's Harbor Sheriff's Office.
Gray's Harbor Sheriff

A photo of the type of truck that investigators are seeking, released by the Gray's Harbor Sheriff's Office.

Initial reports on the incident claimed that someone in the group of young people threw a rock at the suspect’s truck, breaking a window, angering the driver before Kramer and Anderson were run over. But that information is being disputed by the Quinault Indian Nation, who said on Monday that witnesses told police the rocks were thrown after the two victims were hit.

"The current press reports are causing much grief for our young Quinault youth who witnessed this horrible event every time it is falsely announced," said Larry Ralston, Quinault tribal treasurer, in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Quinault tribe described Kramer as a “stellar athlete” and “keen hunter” who, after graduating Talohah High School, became a commercial fisherman.

Ralston, who said Kramer was raised with his daughter and son-in-law since he was 4, said that the young man “died a hero.”

Now investigators are asking for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

The Gray’s Harbor Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that it's investigating the incident as a possible murder.

“The witnesses there felt [the driver] was intentionally trying to run these subjects over,” Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brad Johansson said. “This was willful.”

Michael Hayes is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Mike Hayes at mike@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews