Young Native American Is Run Down By Truck Driver In Possible Racially Motivated Attack

It was around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when the birthday festivities for Jimmy Kramer turned tragic.



Investigators say the 20-year-old Taholah, Washington, man was celebrating with friends at Donkey Creek near the Humptulips Campground when witnesses said a mid-'90s Chevy pickup truck, white with an extended cab and large tires, showed up and started “doing doughnuts” around the group.

According to the Quinault Tribal Nation — the Native American tribe that many of the young people at the campsite, including Kramer, belonged to — the driver of the truck was yelling “racial slurs and war whoops” at the group.

Witnesses said that the driver, described as a white man in his mid-thirties with dark hair and a cropped beard, continued to drive erratically while a female passenger, also described as white and in her thirties, screamed at him to stop the truck. Instead, the driver ran over Kramer and another Quinault man, 19-year-old Harvey Anderson.

The next day, Anderson was released from hospital with scratches all over his body, a bruised lung, and a cracked sternum, he told KING5.

“He reversed over us, then went back over us forwards,” Anderson said, describing the incident.

Kramer, who Anderson said was hit while trying to save him by pushing him out of the truck’s path, didn’t survive.

“We didn’t deserve this. We didn’t deserve any of this,” Anderson said.