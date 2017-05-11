Trump Is Launching A Commission To Investigate Widespread Voter Fraud Even Though There's No Evidence It Exists

President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on Thursday to investigate alleged voter fraud and suppression in US elections — months after he claimed, with zero evidence, that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.
"The Commission will review policies and practices that enhance or undermine the American people's confidence in the integrity of Federal elections — including improper registrations, improper voting, fraudulent registrations, fraudulent voting, and voting suppression," a White House official said.
Vice President Mike Pence and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will be named chair and vice chair of the commission.
Kobach's press secretary did not respond to an email asking for comment.
In the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, Trump claimed — without no evidence — that widespread voter fraud lead to Hillary Clinton receiving 3 million more popular votes than he did. Trump won the presidency via the Electoral College.
Days after his inauguration, Trump said in a series of tweets that he planned to launch a “major investigation” into voter fraud.
Kobach, one of Trump’s most strident defenders of the claim that rampant voter fraud exists, has been prosecuting cases in his home state of Kansas and has obtained nine convictions of voting fraud for this past election cycle. There are 1.8 million registered voters in Kansas.
Still, after achieving his ninth conviction last week, Kobach said, “This conviction demonstrates once again how prevalent the crime of double voting is. In Kansas, we are making it clear that people who willfully vote twice will be prosecuted.”
The Kansas City Star has criticized Kobach for wasting the state's taxpayer money on the issue, and mocked him in an editorial: “Keep this up, sir, and you may yet prove that of the 1.8 million registered voters in the state, the number of those who have perpetrated this crime is in the double digits.”
The New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who wrote a letter to Congress earlier this year to report that his office did not find "one single substantiated claim of voter fraud in New York last year," pushed back on the need for the commission.
"No matter how many times President Trump claims otherwise, voter fraud is an imaginary problem," Schneiderman said in a statement.
This is a developing story.
