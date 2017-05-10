The People Suing This Neo-Nazi Blogger Can't Find Him

The attorneys for a Jewish woman suing a white supremacist have so far tried, and failed, to track down Andrew Anglin, the man behind the internet’s most popular neo-Nazi website, to serve him with a lawsuit alleging that he was responsible for a harassment campaign that included death threats and online attacks directed at the woman’s 12-year-old son.



Richard Cohen, president of the Southern Poverty Law Center, who filed the lawsuit last month on behalf of plaintiff Tanya Gersh, told BuzzFeed News that they have reason to believe that Anglin is currently residing in his home state of Ohio. He said that they have sent a process server “multiple times to multiple locations” but “have been unsuccessful” in serving Anglin.

“At at least one place in Ohio [our process server] heard voices inside, but when he knocked nobody came to the door,” Cohen said.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Anglin, who published the Daily Stormer, by email but did not hear back.

This lawsuit against Anglin stems from a December 2016 post on the Daily Stormer goading readers to engage in a “troll storm” against a Jewish realtor in Montana named Tanya Gersh.

In the post, Anglin claims he was convinced Gersh was “extorting” Sherry Spencer, the mother of leading white supremacist Richard Spencer.

A month earlier, in November 2016, according to the lawsuit, Gersh reached out to Sherry Spencer about a planned protest outside a building that she owns in downtown Whitefish. Gersh claims that she informed Sherry Spencer about the demonstrations, which were being planned in response to a viral video of her son, Richard, leading a “Hail Trump!” chant, and offered to help Spencer sell the building.

According to the lawsuit, Gersh and Sherry Spencer began to discuss working together to sell the property. But then a month later, Sherry Spencer apparently had a change of heart, and published a post on Medium accusing Gersh of extortion.

In his December 2016 post, titled "Jews Targeting Richard Spencer’s Mother for Harassment and Extortion – TAKE ACTION!," Anglin wrote, “Let’s Hit Em Up. Are y’all ready for an old fashioned Troll Storm? Because AYO - it’s time, fam.” The post contains a substantial amount of contact information for Gersh — who he calls a “whore” — her husband, and one of her sons, a 12-year-old who Anglin calls “a scamming kike” and “creepy little faggot.”

Anglin asked his readers to contact the Gershes and “make your opinions known.” He asked them to call the them, email them, tweet them, or “if you’re in the area, maybe you should stop by and tell her in person what you think of her actions.” He explicitly wrote that no one should do anything violent, but added, “It is very important that we make them feel the kind of pressure they are making us feel.”

In the lawsuit filed on April 18, Gersh alleges more than 700 instances of harassment directed at her and her family in connection with the “troll storm” orchestrated by Anglin. These include emails to her reading, “Ratfaced criminals who play with fire tend to get thrown in the oven,” and “This is the goylash. You remember the last goylash, don’t you Tanya? Merry Christmas, you Christ killing Jew,” and one that simply reads “Death to Tanya” repeated in the message about 100 times.

She also claims she received phone calls at home where, for example, when she picked up a caller said, “You should have died in the Holocaust with the rest of your people” and another call consisting only of the sounds of guns being fired. In addition, the complaint shows that trolls targeted her 12-year-old son, including tweeting at him, “psst kid, there’s a free Xbox One inside the oven” with a photo of an oven in the tweet.