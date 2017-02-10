This Deputy Sheriff Says He Might Support Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse "For Second Offenses"

When Teel was asked if he personally ever handled any domestic violence cases, he responded “I don’t have much experience with domestic abuse, working as a peace officer. I basically do parades!!”

On whether his views on domestic violence are appropriate for a law enforcement officer, Teel wrote: “[A]s far as police work goes, any police officers opinion is moot, in regards to enforcing the law. You’re sworn to enforce the law, regardless of your opinions but that doesn’t mean you can’t have them. I’m not expressing my opinions as a representative of any department.”

BuzzFeed News reached out to Teel to ask if he wanted to clarify his remarks. Questions sent over email did not receive an immediate response. Multiple phone calls at his office and to other numbers associated with Teel were not returned. And a message was left with an associate from his real estate business, who said that they would relay the message to Teel.

BuzzFeed News also reached out by phone and email to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office for comment on Teel’s Facebook comments, but did not immediately hear back.