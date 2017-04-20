Massachusetts Just Dismissed More Than 21,000 Drug Cases Connected To Massive Lab Scandal

Massachusetts’ high court has dismissed 21,587 drug cases in what is believed to be the single largest dismissal of wrongful convictions in US history.



The dismissals bring closure to a five-year legal battle waged by the ACLU of Massachusetts after it was revealed that disgraced former state chemist Annie Dookhan fabricated and tampered with lab evidence in thousands of cases during the time she worked at Hinton State Laboratory between 2003 and 2011.

“Today is a major victory for justice, fairness, and the tens of thousands of people who were wrongfully convicted based on fabricated evidence,” Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, said after the order to dismiss the cases was issued by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

“After four years of intense work, we are proud to have been a part of the single largest dismissal of wrongful convictions in the nation’s history," Rose said. "As a Commonwealth and champions of freedom, we have taken an important step in addressing a symptom of the war on drugs."

Dookhan started working at the lab in 2003, where she analyzed drugs brought in as evidence and sometimes testified in court. During her time at Hinton, Dookhan had the highest lab performance among her co-workers.

Then, in June 2011, an evidence officer discovered that Dookhan had not properly scanned and got a supervisor to sign-off on 90 samples. When her supervisors were notified about the missing lab work, they reviewed her file and found that the initials of one of her supervisors had been written in. Dookhan initially denied forging the initials, but later confessed.

Further investigation revealed that Dookhan fabricated tests on some samples, including performing “dry labbing” — or simply identifying visually instead of performing required chemical tests. In other cases, investigators found that Dookhan tampered with lab vials.

In court, Dookhan testified in 14 cases that she held a master's degree in chemistry from the University of Massachusetts at Boston. However, a probe into her background revealed that she never obtained such a degree, nor was she ever enrolled in any master’s level classes.