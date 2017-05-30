Cleveland Cop Who Shot And Killed Tamir Rice Has Been Fired From The Police Department

The Cleveland police officer who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice has been fired by the department for “providing false information” on his application to become a cop in the city, officials announced Tuesday.

Timothy Loehmann’s termination is “effective immediately,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said at press conference announcing the results of the city’s investigation into the rookie cop who fatally shot Rice outside a park pavilion while responding to a call in November 2014 with partner, Cleveland police officer Frank Garmback.

After the deadly incident, it was reported by BuzzFeed News and other media outlets that Loehmann, who had only joined the Cleveland police eight months prior to the shooting, was not totally forthcoming about his employment history in documents provided as part of his application to the department.

Documents obtained by BuzzFeed News after the shooting revealed that when Loehmann left his old job as a cop in Independence, Ohio, he was in the process of being fired for dismal performance, but was given a chance to resign before this happened. Loehmann failed to disclose his troubles in Independence in his Cleveland police application.

At the time, the Cleveland Police told BuzzFeed News they never asked the City of Independence for his personnel file.