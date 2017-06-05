Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. Investigations
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Nifty
  18. Parents
  19. Podcasts
  20. Puzzles
  21. Politics
  22. Reader
  23. Rewind
  24. Science
  25. Shopping NEW!
  26. Sports
  27. Style
  28. Tech
  29. Travel
  30. Weddings
  31. World

Breitbart Writer Fired After Posting Anti-Muslim Tweet

On Saturday, Katie McHugh tweeted: 'There would be no deadly terror attacks in the U.K. if Muslims didn’t live there. #LondonBridge.'

Posted on
Mike Hayes
Mike Hayes
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Katie McHugh
Twitter: @k_mcq

Katie McHugh

A writer for the right-wing website Breitbart.com has been fired after tweeting anti-Muslim remarks in the wake of the recent terrorist attacks in London, CNN reports.

On Saturday, Katie McHugh sent out a tweet that her own Breitbart colleagues told CNN they found “appalling” and “dumb” in which she wrote: ‘There would be no deadly terror attacks in the U.K. if Muslims didn’t live there. #LondonBridge’

In one response, actor Pej Vahdat tweeted at McHugh, ‘You’re a real moron.’ She responded with a tweet at Vahdat, ‘You’re an indian.’ (Vahdat is actually Iranian-American.)

CNN reports that Breitbart Editor-in-Chief announced to the site's staff on Monday that McHugh had been fired.

McHugh confirmed the firing in a tweet saying that the website fired her for "telling the truth about Islam and Muslim immigration."

Breitbart News fired me for telling the truth about Islam and Muslim immigration. https://t.co/IRAUOj6pIL #LondonBridge
Katie McHugh🇺🇸 @k_mcq

Breitbart News fired me for telling the truth about Islam and Muslim immigration. https://t.co/IRAUOj6pIL #LondonBridge

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a statement posted on WeSearchr.com, McHugh said:

Breitbart News fired an editor for speaking frankly about Islam and Muslim immigration. If there were no Muslims in London, there would be no Muslim terror attacks, period.

I said nothing wrong. As President Donald Trump says, if we don’t get smart, it will only get worse.

It’s also interesting Breitbart News chose to fire me rather than colleagues leaking to CNN.

A Breitbart spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email asking to confirm McHugh’s firing.

The anti-Muslim tweet is currently pinned on her account.


Michael Hayes is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Mike Hayes at mike@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews