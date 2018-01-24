A Baltimore Cop Who Was Caught On Video Apparently Planting Drugs Has Been Charged

The Baltimore police officer whose body camera appeared to catch him planting drugs was charged this week with evidence tampering.

Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced that a grand jury indicted Officer Richard Pinheiro. Officials have confirmed that the drugs in the video were used to implicate a defendant who was scheduled to face trial in July 2017.

Pinheiro was charged with "tampering with or fabricating physical evidence" involving a "body worn camera footage in order to impair the verity of the physical evidence with the intent to deceive" and "common law misconduct in office" involving "a wrongful and improper act in the performance of his official duties."

For the tampering charge, a misdemeanor, Pinheiro could face up to three years in prison. The official misconduct charge is a Maryland common law offense, which means the court is free to impose any penalty that is not seen as cruel and unusual punishment.



In the January 2017 video, Pinheiro appears to place a bag of pills under some garbage in an alley. He then walks back out to the street, at which point he activates the body camera. But because the cameras are programmed to capture video 30 seconds prior to activation, the officer’s actions before returning from the alley were recorded.

“I’m going to check here,” Pinheiro can be heard saying, before he walks back down the alley. After furrowing around in the trash for a couple seconds, the officer locates the bag inside a soup can and exclaims “yo!” as he holds it up to his two fellow officers. Those officers were identified to BuzzFeed News by the Maryland public defender's office as officers Jamal Brunson and Jovannes Simonyan.

“As State’s Attorney, I’ve made a pledge to apply one standard of justice for all. It's critical we remain transparent throughout the process to the extent the law allows as we continue to rebuild community trust,” Mosby said in a statement. “Yesterday’s indictment is another example of our office applying justice fairly and equally."

The defendant who was arrested in the incident was scheduled to face trial in July 2017, but the charges were dropped after the man’s public defender reviewed the video and alerted the prosecutor.



Deborah Katz Levi, assistant public defender for Baltimore's felony division, told BuzzFeed News that the attorney representing the defendant charged in the case discovered the video footage while reviewing material "on the eve of trial" and alerted the state's attorney's office.