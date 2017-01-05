What It Felt Like Growing Up Fat

Mike Freiheit is a cartoonist, illustrator, and teacher living in Chicago with his genius wife and two weirdo cats. He has worked for various editorial clients, including Time Out Chicago, the Washington Post and The Stranger. He’s currently searching for a publisher for his graphic novel Monkey Chef, about his year spent in South Africa cooking food for monkeys at a primate sanctuary. He’s also a co-organizer of the Chicago Alternative Comics Expo (CAKE), and while he misses New York he really likes Chicago. He wrote this in the third person.
Contributions
- Four people in Chicago are charged with kidnapping and hate crimes for the torture of a man on Facebook Live.
- Black Lives Matter is being blamed by some for the shocking Chicago torture video, but there is no evidence to back up the claim.
- Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testified before Congress about Russian hacking, saying fake news was also a tactic to interfere with the election.
- It turns out the FBI never examined the Democratic National Committee's computer servers before publicly tying the hack to Russia.
