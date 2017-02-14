This Is What Life Is Like When People Think You’re The Child Of A Mail-Order Bride

I AM my mother’s daughter not in skin tone, but in other ways. We share a flat, button nose and sarcastic sense of humour. She gave me her thick, coarse hair that often needs to be tamed into braids before it becomes wildly unmanageable. And I inherited from her a bunch of facial freckles, with three firmly planting themselves onto my top lip.

I may have spent a lot of time defending the legitimacy of my mother’s marriage to my father, but only recently did I learn the story of how they came to be together.

I gathered my family in our living room, sat them down and nervously asked them a bunch of awkward questions. My dad immediately rested his head in his hands.

“In all my life I’ve never seen dad so stressed,” my older brother joked to me, as we watched dad pull at his bushy eyebrows. It’s something he only does when he’s stressed or bored, and it’s a habit I’ve inherited from him.

The more I probed, the more uncomfortable he became, and after about five minutes of recounting his story he left the room for his garage-cum-man-cave.

As he retreated I followed: “I’m not finished with you.”

“But I don’t want to,” he muttered, continuing to walk away.

My dad is one of the most generous people I know, but good people don’t always talk about their good deeds. As much as my dad doesn’t like to think about it, he gave my mum an opportunity to be something other than a housemaid and a single mother.

As it turns out they had met at my dad’s best friend’s wedding in Silay, a town near Bacolod, Philippines, in 1990. His mate was marrying my aunty and dad was the best man.

Before the wedding they’d stayed for four weeks at my mum’s family home. Other than my mum, no-one really spoke to my dad when he was there – it wasn’t a language barrier, as English is widely spoken in the Philippines, but more about the fact they inhabited such different worlds.

Mum and dad spent every day of that month together. They became friends and the friendship developed into something more. At the end of the month my mum caught her sister’s bouquet, and my dad presented her with a ring. They were not in love, but he asked her if she wanted to come to Australia. He said he would marry her and bring her over, and if it worked between them, great; if not, he promised he would still help her immigrate.

She accepted his offer and came to Australia after the designated six-month fiancé visa waiting period.

They stayed together. But life for my mum and dad came with constant judgement. People whispered when they entered rooms together. Some questioned how two people could be engaged after knowing each other for such a short time.

My grandma had her doubts, too. My dad’s response to her concerns was stern but respectful: if she didn’t like it, they simply wouldn’t visit. But that didn’t stop grandma’s friends from gossiping, constantly checking in for updates, and asking whether her son was separated yet, or if his Asian fiancé had received her visa and left him already.