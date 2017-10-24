 back to top
TVAndMovies

How Well Do You Remember The "Arrested Development" Pilot?

Don't make any (huge) mistakes!

Posted on
Michelle Regna
BuzzFeed Contributor

  1. What's the name of the housing development where Michael is currently living in the model unit?

    Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Fox

  2. What year did the frozen banana stand open?

    Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Fox

  3. What's the name of Gob's $18,000 illusion?

    Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Fox

  4. Lucille loves all of her children equally except...

    Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Fox

  5. Why did Tobias lose his medical license?

    Fox
    He administered CPR to someone who didn't need it.
    He illegally prescribed Teamocil.
    Fraud.
    He had an inappropriate relationship with a patient.
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Fox

  7. Which organization did Lindsay recently hold a fundraiser for?

    Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Fox

  8. Who is in posession of Lucille's missing fox foot?

    Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Fox

  9. Why did George Sr. name Lucille the new CEO of the Bluth Company?

    Fox
    He didn't want to choose between his four kids.
    It's something Lucille has always wanted.
    You can't arrest a husband and wife for the same crime.
    Michael didn't prove he was able to take over the family business.
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Fox

  10. Where does Michael accept a new job?

    Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Fox

  11. Who (indirectly) changes Michael's mind about leaving?

    Fox
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Fox

How Well Do You Remember The "Arrested Development" Pilot?

This score would make Lucille want to set herself on fire.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox
Well, at least you didn't make any huge mistakes — just a few minor ones.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox
Great job! Treat yourself to a vodka rocks and a piece of toast.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox
