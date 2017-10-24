-
What's the name of the housing development where Michael is currently living in the model unit?
What year did the frozen banana stand open?
What's the name of Gob's $18,000 illusion?
Lucille loves all of her children equally except...
Why did Tobias lose his medical license?He administered CPR to someone who didn't need it.He illegally prescribed Teamocil.Fraud.He had an inappropriate relationship with a patient.
Which organization did Lindsay recently hold a fundraiser for?
Who is in posession of Lucille's missing fox foot?
Why did George Sr. name Lucille the new CEO of the Bluth Company?He didn't want to choose between his four kids.It's something Lucille has always wanted.You can't arrest a husband and wife for the same crime.Michael didn't prove he was able to take over the family business.
Where does Michael accept a new job?
Who (indirectly) changes Michael's mind about leaving?
How Well Do You Remember The "Arrested Development" Pilot?
This score would make Lucille want to set herself on fire.
Well, at least you didn't make any huge mistakes — just a few minor ones.
Great job! Treat yourself to a vodka rocks and a piece of toast.