Coraline was released in February 2009.
Coraline by Neil Gaiman was published in 2002.
3.Miranda CosgroveVia Neilson Barnard/Getty ImagesTaylor MomsenVia KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / Getty ImagesChloe Grace MoretzVia VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty ImagesDakota FanningVia Angela Weiss / Getty Images
5.
Coraline and her family are from Pontiac, Michigan.
6. What is "Wybie" a nickname for?
You know, like, "Why-were-you-born."
8.
9. What does Coraline unpack from this suitcase?
10."No whistling in the house""Wipe your paws""There's no place like home""Come on in"
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
If You Don't Get 12/15 On This Quiz, It's Time To Rewatch "Coraline"
It's been a while since you last watched Coraline. Here's your excuse to rewatch it!
Not bad, but you might as well rewatch it! It's one of the movies where you notice something new each time!
Nice! Even Coraline Jones would be impressed!