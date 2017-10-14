 back to top
If You Don't Get 12/15 On This Quiz, It's Time To Rewatch "Coraline"

♪ She's a peach, she's a doll, she's a pal of mine ♪

Michelle Regna
  1. 1.

    Focus Features
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Coraline was released in February 2009.

  2. 2.

    Focus Features
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Coraline by Neil Gaiman was published in 2002.

    Via Harper Collins

  3. 3.

    Focus Features
    Miranda Cosgrove
    Via Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
    Taylor Momsen
    Via KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / Getty Images
    Chloe Grace Moretz
    Via VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
    Dakota Fanning
    Via Angela Weiss / Getty Images
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Focus Features

  4. 4.

    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Focus Features

  5. 5.

    Focus Features
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Coraline and her family are from Pontiac, Michigan.

    Via Focus Features

  6. 6. What is "Wybie" a nickname for?

    Focus Features
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    You know, like, "Why-were-you-born."

    Via Focus Features

  7. 7.

    Focus Features
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Focus Features

  8. 8.

    Focus Features
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Focus Features

  10. 9. What does Coraline unpack from this suitcase?

    Focus Features
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Focus Features

  11. 10.

    Focus Features
    "No whistling in the house"
    "Wipe your paws"
    "There's no place like home"
    "Come on in"
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Focus Features

  12. 11.

    Focus Features
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Focus Features

  13. 12.

    Focus Features
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Focus Features

  14. 13.

    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Focus Features

  15. 14.

    Focus Features
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Focus Features

  16. 15.

    Focus Features
    Correct!
    Wrong!
    Via Focus Features

If You Don't Get 12/15 On This Quiz, It's Time To Rewatch "Coraline"

It's been a while since you last watched Coraline. Here's your excuse to rewatch it!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Focus Features
Not bad, but you might as well rewatch it! It's one of the movies where you notice something new each time!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Focus Features
Nice! Even Coraline Jones would be impressed!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Focus Features
