 back to top
Tasty

Pick Some Vegan Foods And We'll Give You Life Advice

You know you need it.

Posted on
Michelle No
Michelle No
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Pick a vegan breakfast pastry
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Double Chocolate Muffin
    Via Getty
    Double Chocolate Muffin
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cinnamon Bun
    Via Getty
    Cinnamon Bun
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Banana Nut Bread
    Via Getty
    Banana Nut Bread
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Croissant
    Croissant
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pain au Chocolat
    Via Getty
    Pain au Chocolat
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Maple Doughnut
    Via Getty
    Maple Doughnut
    Via Getty

  2. Pick some chips
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili
    Via Target
    Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili
    Via Target
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Salsitas Spicy Salsa
    Via Hollar
    Salsitas Spicy Salsa
    Via Hollar
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fritos
    Via Target
    Fritos
    Via Target
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Kettle Sea Salt and Vinegar
    Via Target
    Kettle Sea Salt and Vinegar
    Via Target
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sabritones Chili and Lime Puffed Wheat
    Via Target
    Sabritones Chili and Lime Puffed Wheat
    Via Target
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sun Chips Original
    Via Target
    Sun Chips Original
    Via Target

  3. Pick a lunch
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Macro Bowl
    Via Getty
    Macro Bowl
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Falafel Sandwich
    Via Getty
    Falafel Sandwich
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Potato and Broccoli Casserole
    Via Getty
    Potato and Broccoli Casserole
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fried Rice
    Via Getty
    Fried Rice
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    White Bean Soup
    Via Getty
    White Bean Soup
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Avocado Toast
    Via Getty
    Avocado Toast
    Via Getty

  4. Pick some candy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sour Patch Kids
    Via Target
    Sour Patch Kids
    Via Target
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lindt Excellence 70% Cocoa Bar
    Via Target
    Lindt Excellence 70% Cocoa Bar
    Via Target
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fruit By The Foot
    Via Amazon
    Fruit By The Foot
    Via Amazon
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Swedish Fish
    Via Amazon
    Swedish Fish
    Via Amazon
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tic Tacs
    Via Amazon
    Tic Tacs
    Via Amazon
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Whole Foods Organic Chocolate Truffles
    Via Whole Foods
    Whole Foods Organic Chocolate Truffles
    Via Whole Foods

  5. Pick a dinner
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Tofu stir-fry
    Via Getty
    Tofu stir-fry
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lasagna
    Via Getty
    Lasagna
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chili
    Via Getty
    Chili
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ramen
    Via Getty
    Ramen
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pizza With Vegetable Toppings
    Via Getty
    Pizza With Vegetable Toppings
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fettuccine With Dairy-Free Alfredo Sauce
    Via Getty
    Fettuccine With Dairy-Free Alfredo Sauce
    Via Getty

  6. And finally, pick a dessert
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chocolate Beet Cake
    Via Getty
    Chocolate Beet Cake
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Plum Galette
    Via Getty
    Plum Galette
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Carrot Cake
    Via Getty
    Carrot Cake
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cocoa and Nut Balls
    Via Getty
    Cocoa and Nut Balls
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Chocolate Chip Cookies
    Via Getty
    Chocolate Chip Cookies
    Via Getty
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fruit.
    Fruit.
Advertisement

Connect With Tasty

Follow Us On Pinterest
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.