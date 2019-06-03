This Glasses Hack Confirms Ali Wong Is A Genius

She done did it.

Michelle No
Michelle No
I was watching Ali Wong's stand-up special for the 49th time last night when I had a thought: Damn, I want some sliced mangoes.

Kiankhoon / Getty Images

But then, my second thought was: Where the hell does this woman get her glasses?

Walt Disney

So I took my question to the ol' Google machine, where I found this Reddit AMA with Ali in which someone posed the exact same question.

reddit.com

And what I discovered will make all spectacled readers rethink their entire glasses collection.

youtube.com

Apparently — *takes long sip of iced oat milk latte* — Ali Wong's iconic red frames were originally a pair of sunglasses, which she then converted into prescription glasses. 😱😱😱

Fox

The brand, Barton Perreira, even confirms that Ali's glasses are indeed from their own sunglasses collection in this Tweet.

It's possible that everyone has been purchasing sunglasses to use as prescription glasses for a while. But to this gal who's been perusing Warby Parker's limited collection of low-bridge fit glasses for a while now, this neat little trick opens up a whole new world of nose pads-sporting frames.

Here is what Ali's red frames look like, in their original form:

neimanmarcus.com

And here's how they look in her special:

Netflix

This discovery prompted me to look through pictures of all her glasses, which I consequently realized all had a distinctly oversized sunglass frame look.

For example, are these former sunglasses or prescription glasses?

John Sciulli / Getty Images

Okay, these were definitely metallic sunglasses she bought at the Venice boardwalk at some point.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Damn it Ali Wong, you are a sunglasses-converting genius.

Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

Someone get this woman a MacArthur grant.

These probably looked fugly as sunglasses but as prescription glasses? FASHUN, BITCH.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Today I'm grateful for Ali Wong, who's just gifted me with a million more prescription glasses options.

Mike Windle / Getty Images

You can watch her rock even more pairs of huge glasses on Always Be My Maybe.

Netflix

On Netflix! Starting May 31!

