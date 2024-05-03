Your Guide To Zendaya's Best Met Gala Looks Since 2015

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
Now that it's May, it's officially time to kick off Met Gala season — this year's event takes place on Monday, May 6, so we're just days away.
It's famously one of the biggest nights in fashion, so you can always expect celebs to bring their A-game to the red carpet — Zendaya included.
Alongside her longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya's been crushing it with every single outfit while traveling the globe to support Dune: Part Two and Challengers. And after five long years, she's finally making her return to the Met Gala, this time as a co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny.
Hot Topic
Let's chat about all things Met Gala
See our Met Gala Discussions
Since Zendaya's closet is already the talk of the town, let's take a moment to celebrate her most iconic looks to ever grace the Met steps.
2015: Zendaya made her Met debut sporting a red-and-black Fausto Puglisi gown to celebrate the theme, China: Through the Looking Glass.
The cascading high-low silhouette was embellished with intricate suns, also seen in her matching bracelets and crown.
2016: Zendaya brought on the bold with a blunt bowl cut and shimmering gold Michael Kors floor-length dress.
The theme was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, and Z's dramatic look totally nailed it.
2017: Zendaya played up the prints with a colorful Dolce & Gabbana shoulder-less ensemble.
It was all about honoring the work of Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo, with the complete theme being Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between. Z's striking gown was nothing short of glamorous.
2018: Zendaya brought Joan of Arc to the modern age with a sleek armor-inspired Versace dress and textured red bob that had us all turn heads.
The theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and Z couldn't have done it better.
2019: Zendaya transformed into a real-life Cinderella with her enchanting take on Camp: Notes on Fashion. Her Tommy Hilfiger ballgown lit up the red carpet, and not just because it could actually glow.
From losing her glass slipper in true Cinderella fashion to the decadent pumpkin carriage clutch adorned with the letter of her first name, Z really understood the assignment that year.
And now we're gearing up for her big return after a five-year hiatus. Any guesses what Zendaya will wear for this year's Met Gala? Drop your thoughts in the comments!
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on the Met Gala
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Met Gala conversation instead
See the Discussions