    Your Guide To Zendaya's Best Met Gala Looks Since 2015

    The most fashionable walk down memory lane.

    Now that it's May, it's officially time to kick off Met Gala season — this year's event takes place on Monday, May 6, so we're just days away.

    It's famously one of the biggest nights in fashion, so you can always expect celebs to bring their A-game to the red carpet — Zendaya included.

    Zendaya on a red carpet in a white dress with a bow on her head
    Eamonn M. Mccormack / Getty Images for Warner Bros

    Alongside her longtime stylist Law Roach, Zendaya's been crushing it with every single outfit while traveling the globe to support Dune: Part Two and Challengers. And after five long years, she's finally making her return to the Met Gala, this time as a co-chair alongside Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny.

    Samir Hussein / WireImage, Marc Piasecki / WireImage, James Gourley / Getty Images
    Since Zendaya's closet is already the talk of the town, let's take a moment to celebrate her most iconic looks to ever grace the Met steps.

    2015: Zendaya made her Met debut sporting a red-and-black Fausto Puglisi gown to celebrate the theme, China: Through the Looking Glass.

    Zendaya in a sleeveless dress with a prominent sun-inspired emblem on the skirt at the Met Gala. She wears a headpiece and bracelets.
    Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

    The cascading high-low silhouette was embellished with intricate suns, also seen in her matching bracelets and crown.

    Zendaya in a voluminous red gown with spider embellishment at the Met Gala
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    2016: Zendaya brought on the bold with a blunt bowl cut and shimmering gold Michael Kors floor-length dress.

    Zendaya with a short hairstyle wearing a shimmering outfit at the Met Gala
    Larry Busacca / Getty Images

    The theme was Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology, and Z's dramatic look totally nailed it.

    Zendaya in a sparkling long-sleeve gown with a high neck and a slight train poses on the Met Gala red carpet
    Larry Busacca / Getty Images

    2017: Zendaya played up the prints with a colorful Dolce & Gabbana shoulder-less ensemble.

    Zendaya wearing a floral dress at the Met Gala with photographers in the background
    Jackson Lee / FilmMagic

    It was all about honoring the work of Comme des Garçons’ Rei Kawakubo, with the complete theme being Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between. Z's striking gown was nothing short of glamorous.

    Zendaya posing on steps at the Met Gala, wearing a floral gown with birds and a voluminous skirt
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    2018: Zendaya brought Joan of Arc to the modern age with a sleek armor-inspired Versace dress and textured red bob that had us all turn heads.

    Zendaya in a metallic gown with a long train and arm armor posing on stairs at the Met Gala
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    The theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and Z couldn't have done it better.

    Close-up of a Zendaya&#x27;s midsection in a metallic chainmail dress with their hands clasped in front, adorned with rings at the Met Gala
    Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

    2019: Zendaya transformed into a real-life Cinderella with her enchanting take on Camp: Notes on Fashion. Her Tommy Hilfiger ballgown lit up the red carpet, and not just because it could actually glow.

    Zendaya wearing a metallic gown with puffed sleeves and holding a crystal slipper at the Met Gala
    Karwai Tang / Getty Images

    From losing her glass slipper in true Cinderella fashion to the decadent pumpkin carriage clutch adorned with the letter of her first name, Z really understood the assignment that year.

    Taylor Hill / FilmMagic, Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

    And now we're gearing up for her big return after a five-year hiatus. Any guesses what Zendaya will wear for this year's Met Gala? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

