19 Absolutely Wild Cheating Stories That You'll Have To Read To Believe

7.

"I had been seeing this girl for about four months and she was starting to bore me. I decided to just flirt with a few guys and just have fun but never act on it. I talked to one guy for a day and a half, and he asked me out. I said no but maybe someday. I lied and said I wasn't ready for a relationship. Anyways, he FaceTimes me while I'm with my girlfriend and he looks at her once and hangs up. She calls him right after and starts yelling at him. We were cheating on each other with the same guy."