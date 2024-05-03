    "The Idea Of You" Should Be On Your Weekend Watchlist, And Here Are The Fan Reactions To Convince You

    OK, we see you Nicholas. 👀

    If you have a thing for ridiculously good-looking boy bands with accents or swoon-worthy love stories, The Idea of You might be up your alley.

    Nicholas Galitzine, Anne Hathaway walking arm in arm, smiling, with bystanders in the background in The Idea of You
    The rom-com just hit Amazon Prime Video, and audiences are already gushing over the off-the-charts chemistry between costars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.

    Nicholas Galitzine, Anne Hathaway share a close moment, one with a hand on the other&#x27;s cheek, in an intimate scene from The Idea of You
    Anne portrays Solène, a recently divorced 40-year-old mom who has a Coachella meet-cute moment with Nicholas's 24-year-old character Hayes. But he's not just your average joe, he turns out to be a member of the pop group August Moon (aka her daughter Izzy's former favorite band).

    Nicholas Galitzine on stage in The Idea of You smiling with a microphone, background screen shows their image, crowd in foreground
    So without dropping anymore spoilers, here's what everyone's buzzing about on social. Hint: Nicholas Galitzine may or may not be the internet's new boyfriend. Take a look:

    1.

    Just thinking about this scene in THE IDEA OF YOU and Nicholas Galitzine and this 2000s facial hair, you have bewitched me—body and soul pic.twitter.com/VwfSKafjjB

    — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 3, 2024
    2.

    In "The Idea of You" (which is GREAT), Nicholas Galitzine has sex with Anne Hathaway, then immediately orders room service chicken fingers, and it just...it's hard to see someone out there living your dream.

    — Rachel Hawkins/Erin Sterling (@LadyHawkins) May 2, 2024
    3.

    lord I’m not your strongest soldier IM SO WEAK #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/f2OauOTp09

    — sassenach stark shelby (@northremus) May 2, 2024
    4.

    it's too early in the morning for this !!!!!!!!!! #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/dpppVLzjzn

    — Natalie ❁ (@livelyackles) May 2, 2024
    5.

    Nicholas Galitzine what is this behavior???? #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/azLiYGi72P

    — g ౨ৎ (@GGWHOO) May 2, 2024
    6.

    The thing about Nicholas Galitzine is that he never disappoints when it comes to being pretty with tears in eyes. #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/zINenCij4f

    — haneul blue (@ciiierulean) May 2, 2024
    7.

    i just watched ‘the idea of you’ and lowkey loved it sm

    nicholas and anne are my actual weaknesses id do anything for them pic.twitter.com/yOEbna5Dyk

    — ♡Molly ♡ (@mkwest1005) May 2, 2024
    8.

    i need this video music RIGT NOW #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/3zLOBGnz2w

    — kate (@nicktzpstan) May 2, 2024
    9.

    I loved everything about it. #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/MMMcbViMS7

    — Julzzz (@latelatejoshow) May 2, 2024
    10.

    Nicholas Galitzine is literally the man you'd go to war for. #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/PBzsRbo0bq

    — Rodri (@_rodrifdez) May 2, 2024
    11.

    THIS IS SO CUTE #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/j0ffzaxKqx

    — 𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐲🎐 (@purpIeorchids) May 2, 2024
    12.

    Nicholas Galitzine will really kiss every co-star like it’s his last day on this earth. WOW. #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/cfkX29AUiu

    — M. (@thatmarsgirl) May 2, 2024
    13.

    #theideaofyou

    no one:
    literally no one:
    watching the idea of you for plot:
    the plot: pic.twitter.com/HF6T2avpRL

    — ؘgabi 𐙚 (@sensualitymalik) May 3, 2024
    14.

    This right here is exaclty why I need me a tall man
    This was HOT #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/zxroDDCuVJ

    — yuh🍉 (@breezeblocks07) May 2, 2024
    15.

    every time he sang “you’re such a masterpiece” during a concert he would go and sing it to her… that is so AJAJAJSJSHSHHSSHDHX#TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/wVkk4li1jP

    — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) May 2, 2024
    16.

    just finished #TheIdeaOfYou and I regretfully deliver the news that I loved it 😂🙈 I was a totally melted ball for 2 hrs 🤣🥹 pic.twitter.com/Jetv27FHaU

    — Jessica Knapik ✨ (@JessicaKnapik) May 3, 2024
    17.

    the way he looks at her “alright i had a moment” he was dying inside and i with him because broooooo i feel very weak right now#TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/gCPcOYFnsr

    — sara (@blkegrffn13) May 2, 2024
    18.

    so I’m watching THE IDEA OF YOU & Nicholas Galitzine is looking up at Anne Hathaway like she’s the entire universe & then all he did was *stand up* & the noise I made was so shameful I had to pause the film. THEY HAVEN’T EVEN KISSED YET! that’s how you know someone has It™️ 😮‍💨🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/eqVZHdJpB0

    — Jeremy Allen Black 🇵🇸✊🏽 (they/them) (@LKirwanAshman) May 3, 2024
    19.

    The Idea of You might be one of
    2024’s biggest, best surprises. A delightfully charming, funny, sexy film that lends dignity and gravity to its age-gap pop star romance. Anne Hathaway is luminous, and Nicholas Galitzine turns in another great, emotionally resonant performance. pic.twitter.com/nFOUb5j6x3

    — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) May 1, 2024
    Have you streamed The Idea of You? Drop your thoughts on the movie in the comments!