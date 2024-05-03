"The Idea Of You" Should Be On Your Weekend Watchlist, And Here Are The Fan Reactions To Convince You

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
OK, we see you Nicholas. 👀
Just thinking about this scene in THE IDEA OF YOU and Nicholas Galitzine and this 2000s facial hair, you have bewitched me—body and soul pic.twitter.com/VwfSKafjjB— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 3, 2024
In "The Idea of You" (which is GREAT), Nicholas Galitzine has sex with Anne Hathaway, then immediately orders room service chicken fingers, and it just...it's hard to see someone out there living your dream.— Rachel Hawkins/Erin Sterling (@LadyHawkins) May 2, 2024
lord I’m not your strongest soldier IM SO WEAK #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/f2OauOTp09— sassenach stark shelby (@northremus) May 2, 2024
it's too early in the morning for this !!!!!!!!!! #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/dpppVLzjzn— Natalie ❁ (@livelyackles) May 2, 2024
Nicholas Galitzine what is this behavior???? #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/azLiYGi72P— g ౨ৎ (@GGWHOO) May 2, 2024
The thing about Nicholas Galitzine is that he never disappoints when it comes to being pretty with tears in eyes. #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/zINenCij4f— haneul blue (@ciiierulean) May 2, 2024
i just watched ‘the idea of you’ and lowkey loved it sm— ♡Molly ♡ (@mkwest1005) May 2, 2024
nicholas and anne are my actual weaknesses id do anything for them pic.twitter.com/yOEbna5Dyk
i need this video music RIGT NOW #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/3zLOBGnz2w— kate (@nicktzpstan) May 2, 2024
I loved everything about it. #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/MMMcbViMS7— Julzzz (@latelatejoshow) May 2, 2024
Nicholas Galitzine is literally the man you'd go to war for. #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/PBzsRbo0bq— Rodri (@_rodrifdez) May 2, 2024
THIS IS SO CUTE #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/j0ffzaxKqx— 𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐲🎐 (@purpIeorchids) May 2, 2024
Nicholas Galitzine will really kiss every co-star like it’s his last day on this earth. WOW. #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/cfkX29AUiu— M. (@thatmarsgirl) May 2, 2024
#theideaofyou— ؘgabi 𐙚 (@sensualitymalik) May 3, 2024
no one:
literally no one:
watching the idea of you for plot:
the plot: pic.twitter.com/HF6T2avpRL
This right here is exaclty why I need me a tall man— yuh🍉 (@breezeblocks07) May 2, 2024
This was HOT #TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/zxroDDCuVJ
every time he sang “you’re such a masterpiece” during a concert he would go and sing it to her… that is so AJAJAJSJSHSHHSSHDHX#TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/wVkk4li1jP— 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) May 2, 2024
just finished #TheIdeaOfYou and I regretfully deliver the news that I loved it 😂🙈 I was a totally melted ball for 2 hrs 🤣🥹 pic.twitter.com/Jetv27FHaU— Jessica Knapik ✨ (@JessicaKnapik) May 3, 2024
the way he looks at her “alright i had a moment” he was dying inside and i with him because broooooo i feel very weak right now#TheIdeaOfYou pic.twitter.com/gCPcOYFnsr— sara (@blkegrffn13) May 2, 2024
so I’m watching THE IDEA OF YOU & Nicholas Galitzine is looking up at Anne Hathaway like she’s the entire universe & then all he did was *stand up* & the noise I made was so shameful I had to pause the film. THEY HAVEN’T EVEN KISSED YET! that’s how you know someone has It™️ 😮💨🤌🏽 pic.twitter.com/eqVZHdJpB0— Jeremy Allen Black 🇵🇸✊🏽 (they/them) (@LKirwanAshman) May 3, 2024
The Idea of You might be one of— Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) May 1, 2024
2024’s biggest, best surprises. A delightfully charming, funny, sexy film that lends dignity and gravity to its age-gap pop star romance. Anne Hathaway is luminous, and Nicholas Galitzine turns in another great, emotionally resonant performance. pic.twitter.com/nFOUb5j6x3