People Are Revealing Their Husbands' Biggest Secrets They Learned While Married To Them, And Holy Crap

14. "Three years into our marriage, it finally came out that 15+ years ago, my husband slept with his best friend's, at the time, ex-girlfriend. Long story short, the friend and the ex got back together, had a child, and were married for 12 to 15 years. During their first separation, they ended up getting back together, and the woman my husband slept with ended up telling her husband. He then texted my husband something like 'I know. She told me. F--k you, have a nice life.' What's wild is my husband kept this from me for four months."

"I never liked these friends and am so glad they're out of our lives. I'm not happy about the lying. I had asked him several times while we were dating if he had been physical with anyone I knew, but we've been able to move past it.



To anyone reading this who's got a secret: It's so much better to face it head-on than bury it and have it explode in your face. We all have a past; no one is perfect. But there's never an excuse to lie. Anyway, thanks to cheap vodka and my husband's poor decision-making skills, those chumps are out of my life."



—Mandy, California

