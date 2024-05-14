    Here's Who's Playing Who In The New "Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes" In Case You Were Wondering

    It's time to put a face to the name.

    The latest chapter of the Planet of the Apes franchise is finally here.

    Since many characters were brought to life with motion capture technology, you might wonder who voiced each one on screen.

    Here's your guide to all the actors and the characters they play in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes:

    To start, Owen Teague plays Noa.

    Where you've seen him before: It and It Chapter Two

    Kevin Durand plays Proximus Caesar.

    Where you've seen him before: Abigail, Legion

    Peter Macon plays Raka.

    Where you've seen him before: The Orville

    Travis Jeffery plays Anaya.

    Where you've seen him before: Unbroken

    Lydia Peckham plays Soona.

    Where you've seen her before: Only Cloud Knows

    Neil Sandilands plays Koro.

    Where you've seen him before: Sweet Tooth

    Sara Wiseman plays Dar.

    Where you've seen her before: A Place to Call Home

    Freya Allan plays Mae.

    Where you've seen her before: The Witcher

    Eka Darville plays Sylva.

    Where you've seen him before: Jessica Jones

    Karin Konoval plays Maurice.

    Where you've seen her before: Snowpiercer

    William H. Macy plays Trevathan.

    Where you've seen him before: Shameless

    And finally, Dichen Lachman plays Korina.

    Where you've seen her before: Severance

    Who's your favorite character in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes? Drop your pick in the comments!