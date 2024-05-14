Here's Who's Playing Who In The New "Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes" In Case You Were Wondering

TV and Movies·Posted 7 hours agoHere's Who's Playing Who In The New "Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes" In Case You Were WonderingIt's time to put a face to the name.by Michele BirdBuzzFeed ContributorLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail The latest chapter of the Planet of the Apes franchise is finally here. © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Since many characters were brought to life with motion capture technology, you might wonder who voiced each one on screen. © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Here's your guide to all the actors and the characters they play in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: To start, Owen Teague plays Noa. Jeff Spicer / Getty Images, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Where you've seen him before: It and It Chapter Two Kevin Durand plays Proximus Caesar. Jesse Grant / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Where you've seen him before: Abigail, Legion Peter Macon plays Raka. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Where you've seen him before: The Orville Travis Jeffery plays Anaya. Jon Kopaloff / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Where you've seen him before: Unbroken Lydia Peckham plays Soona. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Where you've seen her before: Only Cloud Knows Neil Sandilands plays Koro. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Where you've seen him before: Sweet Tooth Sara Wiseman plays Dar. Fiona Goodall / Getty Images, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Where you've seen her before: A Place to Call Home Freya Allan plays Mae. Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic, © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Where you've seen her before: The Witcher Eka Darville plays Sylva. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Where you've seen him before: Jessica Jones Karin Konoval plays Maurice. Darko Sikman / ABC via Getty Images, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Where you've seen her before: Snowpiercer William H. Macy plays Trevathan. Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images Where you've seen him before: Shameless And finally, Dichen Lachman plays Korina. Mike Marsland / WireImage Where you've seen her before: Severance Who's your favorite character in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes? Drop your pick in the comments!